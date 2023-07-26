Joel Bitonio eager to celebrate Joe Thomas, 'one of the best,' in Canton

The big day for legendary Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas in happening next week — on Aug. 5 in Canton, Thomas will officially be enshrined for eternity at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joel Bitonio, whose been a close friend of Thomas since they became teammates in 2014, can't wait to witness it.

"He's a guy that's one of the best," Bitonio said. "One of the best to ever play the game and to play next to him as a young player in this league. To see him, I think he only had one kid when I got in the league, and now he has four, and now he's going to the Hall of Fame and all those things, it's just pretty surreal."

Bitonio knows how important Thomas' family has meant to his career, which is why he wasn't surprised to see Thomas select his wife, Annie, and his four kids to serve as his speakers in the Hall of Fame ceremony.

"They go through it with you, like the training camps, the practices, the seasons, the good games, the bad games," Bitonio said. "They're the people that you talk to and go through it. They make sacrifices, obviously, in the offseason; it's worth it for us, but there's a lot of sacrifices they make, so it's a team effort.