Playing with Perfection

"I was so nervous," Pinkston said. "I wanted to do so well because he was going to play well. It was hard for me at first to get over that starstruck feeling of being a young rookie playing next to a potential Hall of Famer, even at that time."

Pinkston, however, was comforted by Thomas' voice, which Thomas had been using more at the line of scrimmage. He was no longer on the "quiet side," as Steinbach had remembered, and had instead become one of the more vocal offensive linemen in an effort to aid teammates.

To Pinkston, the barking from Thomas helped mute his nerves. As soon as the huddle broke, Thomas always seemed to know what the defensive front was going to do, and he'd share his knowledge by pointing to a player and informing Pinkston where he was going to move once the ball was snapped.

Thomas was rarely wrong, and Pinkston, who started all 16 games that season, began to feel settled into the NFL.

"He knew everything," Pinkston said. "I remember playing Pittsburgh and Baltimore, the teams who liked to stunt and blitz a lot, and he'd know every package they'd line up in based off where Troy Polamalu was lined up or where James Harrison was.

"Anyone who lined up against him, he knew exactly what they were going to do."

That's because Thomas had started building an encyclopedia about every edge rusher he had faced in the league.

Whether he battled someone for a full game or only a few snaps, Thomas assembled a notebook of observations detailing what moves worked against the player and what holes they had in their game. Some players' notes — like AFC North edge rushing stalwarts in Harrison and Terrell Suggs — lasted multiple pages. So did their backups.

Thomas' book naturally grew thicker every year, and in 2012, the book caught the eye of John Greco, a five-year veteran who was a right tackle his first year with the Browns in 2011 but moved to left guard the next year due to an injury to Pinkston.