Everything you need to know for Hall of Fame Weekend

All of your viewing and listening information for the Hall of Fame Game, Gold Jacket Dinner, Hall of Fame Parade and Induction Ceremony for Joe Thomas in Canton

Aug 02, 2023 at 09:38 AM
The NFL spotlight is about to be casted on Canton — and Joe Thomas — for three days.

Hall of Fame weekend is almost here, and it'll be unlike any other in Browns history with the team participating in the Hall of Fame Game and celebrating the induction of Thomas into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's quite the way for the Browns to continue their kickoff of the 2023 season, and we're providing you a guide with how to tune into every event.

Hall of Fame Game

Date: Aug. 3

Time: 8 p.m.

How to watch: NBC, Peacock

How to listen: 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan, WKRK & 98.5 WNCX

What else to know?: The Browns will play the Jets in the first of four preseason games slated in August, which is one more game than all other 30 teams. Starters from both sides are unlikely to play in the game, but it still should serve as a valuable opportunity for rookies and other backup players to earn their way into carving a spot on the 53-man roster. The game is also the official kickoff for the 2023 NFL season and the first preseason game of the year.

Gold Jacket Dinner

Date: Aug. 4

Time: 9-9:30 p.m.

How to watch: Follow coverage of the event on Browns social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

What else to know?: The Gold Jacket Dinner is when the Class of 2023 will receive their Gold Jackets and walk down "The Gauntlet," formed by over 100 returning Hall of Famers who will welcome the enshrinees into the Hall of Fame. 4,000 people will be in attendance, and the event will be hosted by NFL Network's Rich Eisen.

Grand Parade

Date: Aug. 5

Time: 8 a.m.

What else to know?: The parade, located through the streets of Canton and available for those who purchase tickets, has been an annual part of the Hall of Fame celebrations since 1963 and will feature the Class of 2023 enshrinees and their families and returning Hall of Fame members. The parade will also include marching bands, helium balloons, colorful floats and world-renowned dance troupes.

Enshrinement Ceremony

Date: Aug. 5

Time: 12 p.m.

How to watch: ESPN, NFL Network

What else to know?: Joe Thomas will be the ninth and final speaker of the ceremony and will be introduced by his wife, Annie, and four children. The ceremony will feature the unveiling of the bronze busts for the other enshrinees, which will include Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware, Rondé Barber, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley, Zach Thomas, Chuck Howley and Ron Coryell.

