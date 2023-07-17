Joe Thomas set to be final speaker in Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony

The special day has been bookmarked on Browns' fans calendars since his enshrinement was announced in February, making him the seventh modern-era offensive tackle in NFL history to become a first-ballot inductee. Thomas had previously been chosen for the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s, and his remarkable record of 10,363 consecutive snaps — believed to be the longest streak of any NFL player — earned him a place on the Browns Ring of Honor at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2018. He was further honored in 2022 when he was inducted into the Cleveland Browns Legends program, hallmarking his significant influence to the team.