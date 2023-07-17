Joe Thomas - Hall of Fame 2023

Joe Thomas set to be final speaker in Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony

Thomas will be the ninth and final HOF speaker in the ceremony, which will take place in Canton on Aug. 5

Jul 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM
Doc Louallen

Contributor

Joe Thomas is set to be the final honoree to speak in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 5.

Thomas will follow Rondé Barber as the ninth and final inductee to address the crowd in Canton, and the event will be broadcasted on ESPN and NFL Network.

The special day has been bookmarked on Browns' fans calendars since his enshrinement was announced in February, making him the seventh modern-era offensive tackle in NFL history to become a first-ballot inductee. Thomas had previously been chosen for the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2010s, and his remarkable record of 10,363 consecutive snaps — believed to be the longest streak of any NFL player — earned him a place on the Browns Ring of Honor at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2018. He was further honored in 2022 when he was inducted into the Cleveland Browns Legends program, hallmarking his significant influence to the team.

The Hall of Fame has scheduled each enshrinee's speech to last approximately 10 minutes, and the annual ceremony will be hosted by ESPN's Chris Berman.

