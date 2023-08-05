Joe Thomas - Hall of Fame 2023

Browns fans gather to see Joe Thomas at Hall of Fame Parade

The Canton Repository Grand Parade is one of the largest in the country

Aug 05, 2023 at 11:42 AM
Doc Louallen

Browns fans from across the country gathered to honor Joe Thomas' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. The festivities commenced with the Canton Repository Grand Parade, where Thomas and other 2023 inductees paraded down the route.

There was a friendly rivalry between the New York Jets and Browns fans. It's worth noting that two former Jets players will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023, prompting many Jets fans to make the trip to Canton. Despite this, the Dawg Pound remains the loudest fanbase at the parade.

"We been beating the Jets all week," Robert Dunn, a Browns fan said. "The players beat them on Thursday and now we are showing the Jets fans this is our state. Nobody is ever going to out-cheer us." 

During the parade, Thomas and his wife, Annie, waved to fans while riding in the back seat of an orange convertible. 

"This is Joe's weekend," Micheal Moore, a Browns fan, said. "This entire weekend has been special, and I am happy to witness this celebration. It's wonderful to see the support fans have for Browns players."

Thomas is the first player from the Browns who played in the 21st century to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I love that Joe is such a family man," Emily McCormack said. "I wasn't at the Gold Jacket Dinner, unfortunately, but I saw a video of his kids on stage with him when he put it on. I am a big family person, and I love that Joe is too. Oh, and he was a great football player."

Annie and the four children will present him at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. According to Thomas, it was an easy decision since his family has always supported him, especially during tough days as an NFL athlete.

Photos: Joe Thomas - Hall of Fame Parade

Check out photos from The Grand Parade, where Joe Thomas and his family celebrated his induction through the streets of Canton

Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife before the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas' Float before the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Haden, Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Fans during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Fans during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas' Float before the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Fans during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Fans during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Fans during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Fans during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas' children during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Fans during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Haden, Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Fans during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Fans during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas' children during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Fans during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Fans during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
Joe Thomas and his wife during the Grand Parade on August 5, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
