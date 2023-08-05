Hall of Fame Joe: For Thomas, it's the 'greatest honor' of his life

Thomas continued on, thanking his family and friends who helped him become an NFL Hall of Famer.

"I wouldn't be standing on this stage today without the people who've helped shape me into the player I was and the man I am, and that of course starts with the first role models in my life, my parents," Thomas said.

"Dad, I watched you go to work every day, no matter what. I didn't then know the quote, 'availability is the most important ability,' but I learned those values from you buddy!

"Mom, you taught me to always strive for perfection. I tried to be perfect every single snap on the football field because of the principles that you taught me."

"To my sister, Jesse, brother, Bill and all my family members you have all shaped my life in ways that helped me become an NFL Hall of Famer, im Hall of Famer No. 369.

"Thank you for being such a huge part in this beautiful journey!"

Thomas expressed his gratitude for his wife, who provided unwavering support during his tenure as an NFL player.

"Annie, you are my rock," Thomas said. "Your support is unshakable, and I would not be here without you. You've lived through the losses, the injuries, the new coaches, the times when I was too worn out to even speak or lift my head You've been my generous and understanding soul mate, and the best mother our four kids could ever have. And I'm just grateful that they look like you, and not like an offensive lineman."

The 10-time Pro Bowler, six-time first-team All-Pro, and two second-team All-Pro had a message for Browns fans.

"You are the most loyal group of people I know," he said. "Even when we were losing, you were there every Sunday barking in the dog pound and partying in the Muni Lot. You guys are the heartbeat of the Cleveland Browns, and it was my honor to represent you on and off the field for 11 seasons."