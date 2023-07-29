Training Camp Observations from the 8th day at The Greenbrier

- Njoku also stacked several other highlight-reel plays, including a one-handed grab on a pass from Watson during a seven-on-seven period and another leaping catch made near the left sideline. Njoku high-pointed the ball perfectly and never lost grip of it as he fell to the grass.

- There were a few drops from receivers throughout the day, which isn't abnormal in training camp. When the drops happened, however, WR Marquise Goodwin, who has been sidelined for the start of training camp due to blood clots, dropped to the ground and completed push-ups. Goodwin has been in good spirits and has paid close attention to the practices despite his unfortunate start to the year.

- WR Elijah Moore hasn't gone a practice without warranting a note in our observations, and it's worth adding him in again because of where he lined up in the formation. He continues to constantly be used across the offense and has frequently been put in motion before plays. He lined up directly behind Watson in the backfield on one play and darted past the line of scrimmage during a play action rep. Watson looked to Moore for a completion but overshot him, and a good pass likely would've been a nice gain.

- Watson and Moore did connect on a few passes throughout team drills, though. The misses have been a rarity, and the duo have mainly shown solid chemistry throughout the week.

- CB Thomas Graham Jr. grabbed the lone interception of the day during the one-on-one periods, and it came from a pass that deflected off WR David Bell.

- CB A.J. Green II also had an excellent pass breakup on a fade pass intended for WR Cedric Tillman.

- The solid day for the tight ends includes a good showing from undrafted rookie TE Thomas Greaney, who had a great connection throughout the day with QB Kellen Mond. Greaney caught multiple passes that would've gone for first downs and was a reliable outlet for Mond, who likely had his best practice of the week.

- WR Anthony Schwartz practiced for the first time in training camp on Thursday and had one of the longer plays of the day, catching a touchdown that was north of 50 yards from Watson. Schwartz took advantage of a broken coverage from the second-team defense.

- After suffering a "minor tweak" in Sunday's workout, WR Amari Cooper practiced for the second straight day and had a few solid connections with Watson.