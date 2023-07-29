On-Field Observations

Training Camp Observations from the 8th day at The Greenbrier

The Browns practiced in pads for the second consecutive day and had live hitting drills for the first time in training camp

Jul 29, 2023 at 03:49 PM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

072923_Njoku

Training camp is officially in full-swing.

The Browns can say that now after their first padded and live contact practice since camp broke last Saturday at The Greenbrier. They saved the first padded, high-intensity practice for a full week later, and it comes after a lighter five days of practice which head coach Kevin Stefanski called an "acclimation period" before the pads were worn Friday for the first time.

There were plenty of hits and full-speed drills scattered throughout Saturday, the penultimate day before the Browns head back to Cleveland.

Here's what went down in West Virginia.

- The best position group of the day was arguably the tight ends. TE David Njoku appeared to snag every ball thrown his way, including passes that might've been a bit off target. One of his best catches was a leaping grab he made in the back of the end zone during a one-on-one red zone period, and he followed the catch by accidentally falling into a net that was raised behind the goal post. Staff needed a minute to untangle Njoku, who still safely secured the ball.

- TE Harrison Bryant also had a good day. One of his best catches was a smooth sliding grab he made during a seven-on-seven period for about 30 yards. This appeared to be his most active day in the pass game, and he was more involved because TE Jordan Akins was sidelined for the practice.

Photos: Training Camp Day 5

Check out photos of the team during the fifth day of Training Camp

20230729-MS-21
1 / 31
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
2 / 31

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
3 / 31

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
4 / 31

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
5 / 31

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
6 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
7 / 31

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
8 / 31

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
9 / 31

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
10 / 31

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
11 / 31

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
12 / 31

Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
13 / 31

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
14 / 31

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) and Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
15 / 31

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) and Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
16 / 31

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
17 / 31

Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
18 / 31

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
19 / 31

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defensive backs during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
20 / 31

The defensive backs during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
21 / 31

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
22 / 31

Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
23 / 31

Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
24 / 31

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
25 / 31

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
26 / 31

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
27 / 31

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
28 / 31

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch, Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson, Linebackers Coach Jason Tarver, Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda, Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz and Player Development Coordinator Anthony Fabiano during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
29 / 31

Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch, Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson, Linebackers Coach Jason Tarver, Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda, Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz and Player Development Coordinator Anthony Fabiano during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
30 / 31

Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28), Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.
31 / 31

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28), Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 5 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 29, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

- Njoku also stacked several other highlight-reel plays, including a one-handed grab on a pass from Watson during a seven-on-seven period and another leaping catch made near the left sideline. Njoku high-pointed the ball perfectly and never lost grip of it as he fell to the grass.

- There were a few drops from receivers throughout the day, which isn't abnormal in training camp. When the drops happened, however, WR Marquise Goodwin, who has been sidelined for the start of training camp due to blood clots, dropped to the ground and completed push-ups. Goodwin has been in good spirits and has paid close attention to the practices despite his unfortunate start to the year.

- WR Elijah Moore hasn't gone a practice without warranting a note in our observations, and it's worth adding him in again because of where he lined up in the formation. He continues to constantly be used across the offense and has frequently been put in motion before plays. He lined up directly behind Watson in the backfield on one play and darted past the line of scrimmage during a play action rep. Watson looked to Moore for a completion but overshot him, and a good pass likely would've been a nice gain.

- Watson and Moore did connect on a few passes throughout team drills, though. The misses have been a rarity, and the duo have mainly shown solid chemistry throughout the week.

- CB Thomas Graham Jr. grabbed the lone interception of the day during the one-on-one periods, and it came from a pass that deflected off WR David Bell.

- CB A.J. Green II also had an excellent pass breakup on a fade pass intended for WR Cedric Tillman.

- The solid day for the tight ends includes a good showing from undrafted rookie TE Thomas Greaney, who had a great connection throughout the day with QB Kellen Mond. Greaney caught multiple passes that would've gone for first downs and was a reliable outlet for Mond, who likely had his best practice of the week.

- WR Anthony Schwartz practiced for the first time in training camp on Thursday and had one of the longer plays of the day, catching a touchdown that was north of 50 yards from Watson. Schwartz took advantage of a broken coverage from the second-team defense.

- After suffering a "minor tweak" in Sunday's workout, WR Amari Cooper practiced for the second straight day and had a few solid connections with Watson.

- RB Jerome Ford and WR Jakeem Grant did not practice for personal reasons. LB Matthew Adams and WR Mike Harley Jr. also remained sidelined.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Training Camp Observations from the 6th day at The Greenbrier

The Browns completed their final practice before they put the pads on for the next two practice days

news

Training Camp Observations from the 4th day at The Greenbrier

The defense performed well and put an exclamation point on the day with a brilliant seven-on-seven goal-line period

news

Training Camp Observations from the 3rd day at The Greenbrier

The Browns hit the practice fields at The Greenbrier and kicked up the intensity on their third day of training camp

news

On-Field Observations: Kicking competition shifts into high gear with pressure kicks

Zane Gonzalez, Ross Martin battling for job

news

On-Field Observations: Browns hoping for best after DB E.J. Gaines' practice injury

The veteran DB went down in a team drill Sunday

news

On-Field Observations: Jarvis Landry provides one last 'wow' catch for training camp fans

The Pro Bowl receiver put on a show at final open practice

news

On-Field Observations: Testy practice gets Browns 1 day closer to Buffalo game

A trio of skirmishes broke out during Tuesday's practice; coach Hue Jackson says such is life in camp

news

On-Field Observations: Emotions run high as Browns find their competitive fire

'I'm surprised that just now it's getting testy'

news

On-Field Observations: Browns prepare for preseason debut on soggy day

Cleveland plays the Giants Thursday in New York

news

On-Field Observations: Browns move forward without Corey Coleman

Rashard Higgins, Antonio Callaway get even more work with 1st team offense

news

On-Field Observations: No days off for Jarvis Landry

Cleveland's star WR gets the next closest thing at Saturday's practice

Advertising