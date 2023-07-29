Training Camp Observations from the 8th day at The Greenbrier

Training camp is officially in full-swing.
The Browns can say that now after their first padded and live contact practice since camp broke last Saturday at The Greenbrier. They saved the first padded, high-intensity practice for a full week later, and it comes after a lighter five days of practice which head coach Kevin Stefanski called an "acclimation period" before the pads were worn Friday for the first time.
There were plenty of hits and full-speed drills scattered throughout Saturday, the penultimate day before the Browns head back to Cleveland.
Here's what went down in West Virginia.
- The best position group of the day was arguably the tight ends. TE David Njoku appeared to snag every ball thrown his way, including passes that might've been a bit off target. One of his best catches was a leaping grab he made in the back of the end zone during a one-on-one red zone period, and he followed the catch by accidentally falling into a net that was raised behind the goal post. Staff needed a minute to untangle Njoku, who still safely secured the ball.
- TE Harrison Bryant also had a good day. One of his best catches was a smooth sliding grab he made during a seven-on-seven period for about 30 yards. This appeared to be his most active day in the pass game, and he was more involved because TE Jordan Akins was sidelined for the practice.
- Njoku also stacked several other highlight-reel plays, including a one-handed grab on a pass from Watson during a seven-on-seven period and another leaping catch made near the left sideline. Njoku high-pointed the ball perfectly and never lost grip of it as he fell to the grass.
- There were a few drops from receivers throughout the day, which isn't abnormal in training camp. When the drops happened, however, WR Marquise Goodwin, who has been sidelined for the start of training camp due to blood clots, dropped to the ground and completed push-ups. Goodwin has been in good spirits and has paid close attention to the practices despite his unfortunate start to the year.
- WR Elijah Moore hasn't gone a practice without warranting a note in our observations, and it's worth adding him in again because of where he lined up in the formation. He continues to constantly be used across the offense and has frequently been put in motion before plays. He lined up directly behind Watson in the backfield on one play and darted past the line of scrimmage during a play action rep. Watson looked to Moore for a completion but overshot him, and a good pass likely would've been a nice gain.
- Watson and Moore did connect on a few passes throughout team drills, though. The misses have been a rarity, and the duo have mainly shown solid chemistry throughout the week.
- CB Thomas Graham Jr. grabbed the lone interception of the day during the one-on-one periods, and it came from a pass that deflected off WR David Bell.
- CB A.J. Green II also had an excellent pass breakup on a fade pass intended for WR Cedric Tillman.
- The solid day for the tight ends includes a good showing from undrafted rookie TE Thomas Greaney, who had a great connection throughout the day with QB Kellen Mond. Greaney caught multiple passes that would've gone for first downs and was a reliable outlet for Mond, who likely had his best practice of the week.
- WR Anthony Schwartz practiced for the first time in training camp on Thursday and had one of the longer plays of the day, catching a touchdown that was north of 50 yards from Watson. Schwartz took advantage of a broken coverage from the second-team defense.
- After suffering a "minor tweak" in Sunday's workout, WR Amari Cooper practiced for the second straight day and had a few solid connections with Watson.
- RB Jerome Ford and WR Jakeem Grant did not practice for personal reasons. LB Matthew Adams and WR Mike Harley Jr. also remained sidelined.