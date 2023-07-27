Versatility, 'impressive skill set' of Elijah Moore continues to shine

Moore, acquired by the Browns back in March, has been used all over the field. He's been positioned from the slot, the outside, as well as out of the backfield. He's been motioned on several plays to different spots in the formation.

Moore's role in the offense changes nearly every play, but to him, the job description can fit under one word: receiver.

"I feel like growing up in Florida — I was talking about this with a couple of players yesterday — we don't coach to play slot outside or inside," Moore said. "You coach to play receiver. So it doesn't really matter where I'm lined up. I feel like I'm kind of comfortable wherever they need me to be and just whatever it is that they need me to do, I'm going to work my hardest to get it done.

"Even if I'm not good at it now, I'm going to keep working every single day to get better at it to where it becomes one of my favorite things to do."

On Thursday, Moore showcased his versatility by catching a touchdown pass in seven-on-seven red zone drills and executing a long catch on a crossing pattern during the 11-on-11 team drills.

His speed and strong hands have stood out, and the Browns will continue to experiment with ways to best deploy him in their offense as training camp progresses.