Versatility, 'impressive skill set' of Elijah Moore continues to shine

Moore has constantly been one of the most noticeable players in practice due to his ability to line up anywhere in the formation

Jul 27, 2023 at 07:06 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

072723_Elijah

There has been a lot of talk about how Elijah Moore's versatility will benefit the Browns offense in the upcoming season — and Moore has continued to stoke the fires for that talk in the first week of training camp.

"You guys see he's both quick, he's fast, he's got very, very, very strong hands. He's competitive," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "So there's the versatility piece of where he can line up, but just the different jobs he can do because of his skill set is just impressive."

Photos: Training Camp Day 3

Check out photos of the team during the third day of Training Camp

20230727-CK-08
1 / 114
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
2 / 114

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
3 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
4 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
5 / 114

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
6 / 114

The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
7 / 114

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
8 / 114

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
9 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
10 / 114

Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
11 / 114

Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
12 / 114

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
13 / 114

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
14 / 114

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
15 / 114

The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
16 / 114

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
17 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
18 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
19 / 114

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
20 / 114

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director of Administration Will Black during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
21 / 114

Director of Administration Will Black during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
22 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
23 / 114

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
24 / 114

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight End Coach T.C. McCartney during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
25 / 114

Tight End Coach T.C. McCartney during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant Jonathan Decoster during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
26 / 114

Offensive Assistant Jonathan Decoster during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
27 / 114

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
28 / 114

Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
29 / 114

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
30 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
31 / 114

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
32 / 114

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
33 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
34 / 114

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
35 / 114

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
36 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
37 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
38 / 114

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
39 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
40 / 114

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
41 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
42 / 114

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
43 / 114

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
44 / 114

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
45 / 114

Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
46 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
47 / 114

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
48 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
49 / 114

Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
50 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
51 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
52 / 114

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
53 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
54 / 114

Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
55 / 114

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
56 / 114

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
57 / 114

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
58 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
59 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
60 / 114

Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
61 / 114

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
62 / 114

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
63 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
64 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
65 / 114

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
66 / 114

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
67 / 114

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
68 / 114

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A flag during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
69 / 114

A flag during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
70 / 114

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
71 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
72 / 114

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
73 / 114

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58), Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99), Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
74 / 114

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58), Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99), Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
75 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
76 / 114

Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
77 / 114

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
78 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
79 / 114

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
80 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
81 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
82 / 114

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
83 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
84 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
85 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
86 / 114

Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
87 / 114

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
88 / 114

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
89 / 114

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A butterfly during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
90 / 114

A butterfly during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
91 / 114

Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
92 / 114

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
93 / 114

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
94 / 114

Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
95 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
96 / 114

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
97 / 114

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
98 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
99 / 114

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
100 / 114

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
101 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
102 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
103 / 114

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
104 / 114

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
105 / 114

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
106 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
107 / 114

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (49) and Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
108 / 114

Cornerback Chris Westry (49) and Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
109 / 114

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
110 / 114

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
111 / 114

Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
112 / 114

The Browns practice fields during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
113 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
114 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Moore, acquired by the Browns back in March, has been used all over the field. He's been positioned from the slot, the outside, as well as out of the backfield. He's been motioned on several plays to different spots in the formation.

Moore's role in the offense changes nearly every play, but to him, the job description can fit under one word: receiver.

"I feel like growing up in Florida — I was talking about this with a couple of players yesterday — we don't coach to play slot outside or inside," Moore said. "You coach to play receiver. So it doesn't really matter where I'm lined up. I feel like I'm kind of comfortable wherever they need me to be and just whatever it is that they need me to do, I'm going to work my hardest to get it done.

"Even if I'm not good at it now, I'm going to keep working every single day to get better at it to where it becomes one of my favorite things to do."

On Thursday, Moore showcased his versatility by catching a touchdown pass in seven-on-seven red zone drills and executing a long catch on a crossing pattern during the 11-on-11 team drills.

His speed and strong hands have stood out, and the Browns will continue to experiment with ways to best deploy him in their offense as training camp progresses.

"I think, as you know, there's a thousand things you can do coming out of the backfield," Stefanski said. "We have great runners to do that. You can put Elijah back there if the matchups dictate, but he's somebody that we really do see positionless in that you can line them up outside the numbers, inside the numbers. Really no limit to where you can line them up."

