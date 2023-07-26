Greg Newsome II thinks NFL should 'better watch out for' WR Elijah Moore 

Moore is a versatile player who can line up in various positions, such as the slot and outside, and execute unique plays such as end-arounds as well as serve as a deep-ball threat.

The Browns acquired Moore in a trade with the Jets by moving down from No. 42 (second round) to No. 74 (third) — where they drafted receiver Cedric Tillman out of Tennessee.

He's been another player who has also caught Newsome's eye.

"As a rookie, it's hard going right away – going against the ones, going against people that have seen it all," Newsome said. "He's definitely doing great. Literally after practice he came up to me and was like, 'What did you see? What did you see for me? How can I improve?' A guy like that, that's willing to learn after some things, I definitely see a bright future for him."