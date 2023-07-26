Training Camp Story of the Day

Greg Newsome II thinks NFL should 'better watch out for' WR Elijah Moore 

Newsome has seen how Moore’s skills should elevate the offense by going against him in practices — and he also shared praise for another rookie receiver

Jul 26, 2023
Doc Louallen

Contributor

After a strong showing in spring practices, Elijah Moore has appeared to pick up right where he left off in training camp.

Just ask CB Greg Newsome II, who believes the rest of the NFL will see how potent Moore can be in 2023.

"I'm super excited," Newsome II said. "I'm just going to tell the NFL to better watch out for him. He's one of the best that I've honestly been against. I'm not just saying it because he's on my team, but I had the pleasure of guarding him every single day in OTAs and now – he's a great route runner, he has speed. So, I'm definitely super excited for him."

Moore is a versatile player who can line up in various positions, such as the slot and outside, and execute unique plays such as end-arounds as well as serve as a deep-ball threat.

The Browns acquired Moore in a trade with the Jets by moving down from No. 42 (second round) to No. 74 (third) — where they drafted receiver Cedric Tillman out of Tennessee.

He's been another player who has also caught Newsome's eye.

"As a rookie, it's hard going right away – going against the ones, going against people that have seen it all," Newsome said. "He's definitely doing great. Literally after practice he came up to me and was like, 'What did you see? What did you see for me? How can I improve?' A guy like that, that's willing to learn after some things, I definitely see a bright future for him."

If Newsome's early camp observations hold true, the Browns' receiver room should be in great hands.

