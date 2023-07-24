Training Camp Story of the Day

5 things to know from Dee and Jimmy Haslam's training camp media session

The Haslams took the podium at The Greenbrier following the Browns’ third day of work in West Virginia

Jul 24, 2023 at 06:44 PM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

072423_Haslams

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Dee and Jimmy Haslam took the podium next to the practice fields Monday at The Greenbrier after the Browns wrapped up their third day of training camp.

We're breaking down the biggest news items and top nuggets from their media session.

1. Haslams remain 'highly confident' in Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry

As the Haslams listened to a question about head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry entering their fourth year together with the Browns, they couldn't help but smile.

Berry and Stefanski's tenure has featured continuity, which the Haslams have been happy to find after some of the tumultuous coaching and front office eras that preceded them. And even though the results of the past two seasons haven't resulted in the same playoff-level success the team found in 2020, the Haslams are confident in the leadership duo to rekindle that type of success again in 2023.

"We're now entering our fourth year, and that's a positive," Jimmy said. "They have incredibly high expectations of themselves, and I'm comfortable with their expectations. I really am. Those guys are winners. They've been winners before and they expect to do well. Our assistant coaches expect to do well. Our players expect to do well."

Much of those expectations are dependent on a bounceback season from QB Deshaun Watson, whom the Haslams commended for how he handled the 11-game suspension he received last season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

They also know that Stefanski has been hard at work to elevate the rest of the offense for Watson and create a blueprint for sustainable success, and the Haslams have ample faith in his plan.

"I'm highly confident," Jimmy said. "Being a head coach in the NFL is hard because, generally, you have a specialty, and Kevin's specialty is the offense, quarterbacks, play-calling, etcetera. But you also have to be a leader of men, and I think he's really good at both."

Photos: Training Camp Day 1

Check out photos of the team during the first day of Training Camp

20230724-CK-08
1 / 88
Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
2 / 88

Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
3 / 88

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
4 / 88

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
5 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
6 / 88

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
7 / 88

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
8 / 88

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
9 / 88

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
10 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
11 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
12 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
13 / 88

Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
14 / 88

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
15 / 88

Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
16 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
17 / 88

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
18 / 88

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
19 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
20 / 88

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Joseph Charlton (16) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
21 / 88

Punter Joseph Charlton (16) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
22 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
23 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
24 / 88

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
25 / 88

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
26 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
27 / 88

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) OR Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
28 / 88

Running Back Hassan Hall (30) OR Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
29 / 88

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
30 / 88

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
31 / 88

Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) OR Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
32 / 88

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) OR Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
33 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
34 / 88

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (19) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
35 / 88

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (19) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
36 / 88

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
37 / 88

Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tackle Hunter Thedford (60) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
38 / 88

Tackle Hunter Thedford (60) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
39 / 88

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director of High Performance Shaun Huls during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
40 / 88

Director of High Performance Shaun Huls during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) speaks to News 5 Cleveland Reporter Camryn Justice during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
41 / 88

Kicker Cade York (3) speaks to News 5 Cleveland Reporter Camryn Justice during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
42 / 88

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
43 / 88

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
44 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
45 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
46 / 88

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
47 / 88

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
48 / 88

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
49 / 88

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Equipment Intern Alex Kujawa during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
50 / 88

Equipment Intern Alex Kujawa during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
51 / 88

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
52 / 88

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
53 / 88

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
54 / 88

Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
55 / 88

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
56 / 88

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
57 / 88

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
58 / 88

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Assistant Zach Dunn and Senior Assistant/Special Projects Coach Kevin Rogers during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
59 / 88

Defensive Assistant Zach Dunn and Senior Assistant/Special Projects Coach Kevin Rogers during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
60 / 88

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
61 / 88

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
62 / 88

Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
63 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
64 / 88

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
65 / 88

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
66 / 88

Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
67 / 88

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
68 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
69 / 88

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
70 / 88

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
71 / 88

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
72 / 88

Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
73 / 88

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
74 / 88

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
75 / 88

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
76 / 88

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
77 / 88

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
78 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
79 / 88

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
80 / 88

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
81 / 88

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
82 / 88

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
83 / 88

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
84 / 88

The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
85 / 88

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
86 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
87 / 88

The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
88 / 88

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

2. An statement of confidence for new coordinators

In addition to praising Stefanski, Jimmy also made sure to mention his confidence in the two coaches Stefanski added to his staff over the offseason.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone are expected to bring a fresh mindset to their respective units, and Jimmy didn't need to be asked a question about them to dive into why he believes they'll be able to boost the Browns.

"I think Jim Schwartz and Bubba Ventrone are going to be big helps for us," Jimmy said following his initial remarks on Stefanski. "They have great track records, and Bubba was here as a player when we first bought the team. Schwartz has been a head coach and defensive coordinator. I think both of them will help our team a lot."

3. Stadium Updates

Much is still yet to be known about what will happen next as the Browns look to upgrade their current stadium, but the Haslams did make sure at least one point was set in stone as they discussed where they are in that process.

"The only thing Dee and I would say for sure is we're not leaving Northeastern Ohio," Jimmy said. "That's for sure."

The Haslams hope that means they'll be able to keep the stadium on the lakefront, too, which is an area Dee constantly highlighted as an area where Cleveland can blossom if renovations are made to the entire lakefront area — even the spaces that go beyond the Browns' footprint.

"We want to continue having conversations about how we remodel the stadium and stay vibrant on the lakefront," she said. "We think it's really critical for the community. The lakefront is an important process. Outside of us, the lakefront in Cleveland has to be developed. The connection bridge needs to happen regardless of what happens to our stadium."

The Haslams assured that efforts in finding a solution for an upgraded stadium remain high.

"We're working really hard with the city, the county and the state to work out a plan to develop and remodel our stadium on the lakefront," Dee said. 'We're working through it. It's really hard. There's a lot of details, and we look forward to continuing our conversations with the city on how we can develop the lakefront. We think we're an integral part of the lakefront, and we want to be part of the process."

Jimmy also added:

"Our preference is to be on the lakefront, but we've got to see how things play out. It will be fluid, and there will be bumps in the road, and it may be different than it was three months from now, but I'll say this: (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer) Dave Jenkins and (Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel) Ted Tywang speak weekly with the county mayor and lieutenant governor. We are all talking to them on a regular basis."

4. Naming rights still to be decided

The Browns are currently set to head into the 2023 season with the home stadium name serving as "Cleveland Browns Stadium," but that won't last forever — the team is working to secure a new naming rights partner.

Who could that be?

"Well, we're going to find out," Jimmy said. 'We're in the market. Dave Jenkins and his team are working on that as we speak. I have no idea how quickly or not so quickly we're going to go, but excited about seeing who our new partner will be."

5. Excitement for HOF weekend

In a couple weeks, the Haslams will be joining the march Browns fans are planning to make to Canton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for Joe Thomas. That special day will take place Aug. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in front of a crowd that will likely be predominantly composed of Browns fans.

"This is obviously well-deserved," Dee said. "He represents our team and was just such a great player, a great man. So we're excited to be part of the festivities and to honor him. He is so excited about it. It's fun to watch somebody be so proud and so excited about it."

The Haslams feel fortunate that many Browns fans won't have to travel far to witness the festivities, and they're also glad the NFL decided to plan a memorial ceremony remembering the life of Jim Brown in Canton on the afternoon before the Hall of Fame Game, which the Browns will play in against the Jets on Aug. 3.

"Jim Brown is definitely the greatest Brown of all time and arguably the greatest NFL [player] to do it in Canton," Jimmy said. "A lot of the Gold Jackets will be there. I think it's appropriate to honor his legacy. It's the NFL, it's the Hall of Fame and the Cleveland Browns doing it. And we're honored to be part of that. It's appropriate to do it that way."

Related Content

news

5 things we learned from Andrew Berry's training camp news conference

Berry took the podium after the Browns wrapped up their second day of practice at The Greenbrier

news

Marquise Goodwin's recovery 'is inspirational' for Amari Cooper, Browns teammates

Goodwin will still be with the team through training camp despite undergoing recovery for blood clots

news

How Stump Mitchell, Kevin Stefanski balance Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt snap loads

Mitchell and Stefanski offered a glimpse Wednesday into how they manage their Pro Bowl running backs

news

Davion Davis experienced 'a dream come true' in Jacksonville and is working hard to make an even bigger impression

A late addition to the Browns' roster, Davis has a history of highlight-reel catches

news

Demetric Felton eager to 'make things happen' with versatility

Felton, a sixth-round rookie, has split reps as a running back and receiver and could play both positions in the first preseason game

news

'He expects perfection': Bill Callahan continues to push Browns O-Line to be great

Callahan was one of the biggest reasons why the Browns built one of the best offensive lines in 2020

news

Greg Newsome II doing 'whatever (coach) needs me to do,' and is learning quickly

Newsome said he's had "Welcome to the NFL" moments every day so far in training camp and believes they've helped accelerate his learning curve

news

'You can tell football is right around the corner': Browns thrive off fan energy at Orange & Brown Practice

After Sunday's fan-filled practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns can feel the energy rising even higher for the regular season

news

Andrew Billings making the most of a big opportunity at Browns Training Camp

Billings lost 20 pounds in 5 weeks and has impressed coaches evaluating one of the top position battles on the team

news

Mack Wilson feeling like 'my old self' after physical, emotional recovery from 2nd NFL season

After a training camp injury impeded his ability to play how he wanted last season, Mack Wilson is back to making impressive plays in training camp

news

Jadeveon Clowney 'looking for a big outcome' as he finds a groove at training camp

Clowney is healthy, refreshed and leaving big first impressions in Berea

Advertising