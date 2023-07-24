#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Deshaun Watson in 'different space,' more comfortable as training camp begins

Here's what you might've missed from Sunday in West Virginia

Jul 24, 2023 at 08:00 AM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

072323_WatsonBrownsCamp (1)

On the second day of training camp at The Greenbrier, the added comfort Deshaun Watson has felt in his second season with the Browns has become even more evident.

"Personally, I'm in a different space," Watson said. "I feel really well, feel really good, comfortable being around the guys, the locker room, the coaching staff, the organization, and just the city of Cleveland. So having an opportunity to go into the season, full offseason locked in and focused definitely feels good and I want to continue to keep channeling and cherishing all that energy. Positive energy that has been spread around this organization, the city and myself."

In 2022, Watson could only participate in six games and ended training camp knowing he would miss the first 11 games due to a suspension.

This season, however, has presented him an excellent opportunity for him to build strong relationships and rapport with his coaches and teammates — everyone knows he'll need to be their leader for the full 2023 season.

"It was hard for the team to really attach to me fully because they had to get ready for another quarterback in Jacoby (Brissett)," he said. "We can focus on this year, and everyone was able to really figure out who I was and get to know me a little bit better. My personality has been able to show around the locker room as best as I can."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has certainly noticed a different Watson this offseason.

"I was walking through the locker room a couple of days ago before quarterbacks reported, and he's sitting at his locker room looking at plays," Stefanski said. I'm like 'What are you doing here?'"

Watson has devoted himself to getting better, and that growth won't be stopping any time soon.

"I think I'm in the best spot of my life," Watson said.

Here's what else you might've missed from Sunday in West Virginia.

Photos: Training Camp Practice

Check out photos of the team conducting a field workout at the Greenbrier

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
1 / 93

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
2 / 93

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
3 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
4 / 93

Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
5 / 93

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
6 / 93

Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
7 / 93

The defense after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
8 / 93

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
9 / 93

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
10 / 93

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
11 / 93

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
12 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
13 / 93

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
14 / 93

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
15 / 93

Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
16 / 93

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
17 / 93

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
18 / 93

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebackers Coach Jason Tarver during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
19 / 93

Linebackers Coach Jason Tarver during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
20 / 93

Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
21 / 93

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
22 / 93

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
23 / 93

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
24 / 93

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
25 / 93

Center Nick Harris (53) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
26 / 93

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
27 / 93

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
28 / 93

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
29 / 93

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
30 / 93

Tight end David Njoku (85) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
31 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
32 / 93

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
33 / 93

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
34 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
35 / 93

A helmet during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
36 / 93

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
37 / 93

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
38 / 93

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
39 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
40 / 93

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
41 / 93

Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
42 / 93

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
43 / 93

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
44 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
45 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
46 / 93

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
47 / 93

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
48 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
49 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
50 / 93

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
51 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
52 / 93

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
53 / 93

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight end David Njoku (85) after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
54 / 93

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight end David Njoku (85) after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
55 / 93

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Microphones after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
56 / 93

Microphones after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Athletic Trainer Maikee Migallos after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
57 / 93

Assistant Athletic Trainer Maikee Migallos after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Gatorade during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
58 / 93

Gatorade during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
59 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
60 / 93

Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Gatorade during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
61 / 93

Gatorade during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
62 / 93

Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
63 / 93

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The offense during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
64 / 93

The offense during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
65 / 93

Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Athletic Trainer Stefan Varner during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
66 / 93

Assistant Athletic Trainer Stefan Varner during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
67 / 93

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
68 / 93

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
69 / 93

Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Athletic Trainer Maikee Migallos during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
70 / 93

Assistant Athletic Trainer Maikee Migallos during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
71 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
72 / 93

Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
73 / 93

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
74 / 93

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
75 / 93

Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
76 / 93

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
77 / 93

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
78 / 93

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
79 / 93

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
80 / 93

Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
81 / 93

Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
82 / 93

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Christovich during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
83 / 93

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Christovich during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
84 / 93

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Director of Equipment Operations Brad Melland and Assistant Director of Equipment Operations Kory Gillissie during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
85 / 93

Director of Equipment Operations Brad Melland and Assistant Director of Equipment Operations Kory Gillissie during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
86 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
87 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
88 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
89 / 93

A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
90 / 93

A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
91 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
92 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
93 / 93

A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
