BrownsCamp Daily: Deshaun Watson in 'different space,' more comfortable as training camp begins

On the second day of training camp at The Greenbrier, the added comfort Deshaun Watson has felt in his second season with the Browns has become even more evident.

"Personally, I'm in a different space," Watson said. "I feel really well, feel really good, comfortable being around the guys, the locker room, the coaching staff, the organization, and just the city of Cleveland. So having an opportunity to go into the season, full offseason locked in and focused definitely feels good and I want to continue to keep channeling and cherishing all that energy. Positive energy that has been spread around this organization, the city and myself."

In 2022, Watson could only participate in six games and ended training camp knowing he would miss the first 11 games due to a suspension.

This season, however, has presented him an excellent opportunity for him to build strong relationships and rapport with his coaches and teammates — everyone knows he'll need to be their leader for the full 2023 season.

"It was hard for the team to really attach to me fully because they had to get ready for another quarterback in Jacoby (Brissett)," he said. "We can focus on this year, and everyone was able to really figure out who I was and get to know me a little bit better. My personality has been able to show around the locker room as best as I can."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has certainly noticed a different Watson this offseason.

"I was walking through the locker room a couple of days ago before quarterbacks reported, and he's sitting at his locker room looking at plays," Stefanski said. I'm like 'What are you doing here?'"

Watson has devoted himself to getting better, and that growth won't be stopping any time soon.

"I think I'm in the best spot of my life," Watson said.