5 things we learned from Andrew Berry's training camp news conference

3. Browns 'hopeful' to get Goodwin back

Berry extended his best wishes to WR Marquise Goodwin after it was revealed Friday that he would miss the start of training camp — and potentially longer — with blood clots.

"First and foremost with Marquise, our priority is making sure that he's safe and healthy," Berry said. "From my perspective, I feel like we are very thankful that he spoke up at the time that it really popped up in the spring, right at the end of minicamp."

Speaking up, which Berry said could've been an easy thing for Goodwin to avoid since the team was about to take off for a six-week break, allowed the Browns to exercise the proper precautions and diagnose the issue.

And even though the news was difficult to hear, it led to Goodwin being able to find the right treatment and create a plan, one that will still allow him to be around the team.

"It's something that would have been an unknown that hopefully would not have caused more complications in the future," Berry said. "We're just thankful that he said something and we were able to get him on the treatment plan to get back on track. Obviously, there's not a definitive timetable. We're hopeful that we can get him back, but our primary concern is just his health."

4. Adding a DT?

Despite the moves the Browns have completed across their defensive line, one position on the roster that still could be poised for more additions is the defensive interior, where just one player, Tomlinson, has maintained success at the NFL level.

The Browns have a few players who could break out in the spot next to him — Jordan Elliott is entering his fourth season but is still just 25 years old, while Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill were two free-agent signings who had promise entering the NFL but have had their careers limited by injuries. Third-round DT Siaki Ika is a candidate to carve a big role, too.

Could the Browns add another veteran to the shuffle? Berry didn't rule it out, but he isn't in a rush to decide, either.

"I think one of the big things that we do early in training camp is really just assess the roster," he said. "We haven't seen a lot of our players in pads in a new defensive system. We do like a number of the individuals that we have in that room currently."

The Browns will bring a realistic playing environment to their defense at some point this week when they strap the pads on for the first time in training camp. That will allow Berry and the coaching staff to better scout what they have in that part of the defensive line — and whether more help may be needed.

"We like the mix of players that we have across all positions," Berry said. "We'll see how we feel as we come to the middle of camp and then reassess the roster from there."

5. A 'thank you' to the logistics staff

Berry made sure to begin his news conference with a message to everyone who worked diligently to coordinate the team's travel plans to The Greenbrier.

The logistics certainly were no easy task, as the team essentially moved everything they would need for a normal training camp practice some 370 miles down south. Training equipment, field equipment and team apparel all had to be shipped and living accommodations for both football and business staffers had to be planned well in advance of the trip to the remote area of the Allegheny Mountains.

"You all can see how beautiful it is out here," Berry said. "It's my first time, but it's been awesome, and I actually want to start off with a couple of thank yous because I don't think people realize how hard it is to move your entire football operations to a remote location here obviously, in West Virginia.