How Stump Mitchell, Kevin Stefanski balance Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt snap loads

Kevin Stefanski knows he can't manage the workload of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt by himself.

Both backs are among the best in the NFL and can handle 20 or more carries per game. Both are capable of breaking off big runs at any moment, getting back in the huddle and doing it again. They've formed one of the best running back rooms in the NFL, but there's a methodical approach by the Browns in how they use them, and Stefanski knows he can't formulate the strategy alone every week.

Stefanski leans on Stump Mitchell, Browns run game coordinator and running backs coach, for how to map it out.

"We are lucky to have Stump Mitchell," Stefanski said Wednesday. "Stump has a great feel for that when a guy is breaking off a couple big runs and you can keep him in there. There are other times when Stump can see him and his body language that he needs a break. That is where the next guy comes in."

Mitchell has worked with Chubb and Hunt since 2019 and coached his first season with both running backs available for the whole year in 2020, when the Browns ranked third in the NFL in rushing. Chubb and Hunt have given the Browns one of the best backfields in the league, but their weekly workload is constantly in mind for Mitchell, who receives assignments each week from Stefanski with a range of how many times he wants each player to touch the ball.

The play call is in Stefanski's hands. The choice of running back largely lies with Mitchell. He said Hunt is the Browns' third-down back, but either running back has an equal chance to play on any other down.