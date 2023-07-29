Grant Delpit believes he has 'way more to give' for Browns D in 4th season

Delpit's rookie season was cut short by an Achilles tear sustained during his first training camp, but he proved last season that he's grown well at the NFL level.

That growth was showcased by him tallying a team-high four interceptions, which was tied for seventh-most among NFL safeties last season, and 105 tackles.

The evidence was clear, but Delpit still wasn't satisfied with where the season left off.

"I'm always wanting to do more," Delpit said. "I have way more to give. As a team, we have way more to give. That's what we're working on right now. I have high expectations for myself, the highest, and I'm going to hold myself to that."

Delpit aims to be a vocal leader, but his primary focus is leading by example on the field, and one of the best ways to do that is by creating more turnovers.