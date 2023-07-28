Training Camp Story of the Day

Dalvin Tomlinson 'in heaven' with D-Line competition, enjoying bonding experiences at The Greenbrier

The new defensive tackle has enjoyed working with two other new defensive line players — and has capitalized on chances to bond with teammates on the road

Jul 28, 2023 at 02:23 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

072823_Tomlinson

The defense led by Browns' DC Jim Schwartz has been enjoying themselves and displaying intense competitiveness during practice sessions at The Greenbrier.

Newcomer DT Dalvin Tomlinson has been loving the energy from his new teammates.

"I think Coach Schwartz is the biggest part with that," he said. "Everybody's just talking, having fun, and we love to compete," Tomlinson said. "So we're always competing with each other and just going against offense to compete even more.

"It's just like, you're in heaven with competing."

Tomlinson was one of a few veterans the Browns added to their defense — particularly on the D-Line.

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo is another who has caught the eye of Tomlinson. One of the top edge rushers from the second half of the 2022 season, Okoronkwo will have a chance to continue his success in a Browns uniform, and Tomlinson certainly believes a bigger season is in play from what he's seen from him in practice.

"His strength is crazy," Tomlinson said. "You wouldn't expect Ogbo to be that strong. The way he sets edges, it's crazy. He's just so fluid when he pass rushes and stuff. Every time I see him rush, it doesn't seem real. Like somebody playing Madden or something with him out there."

Photos: Training Camp Day 4

Check out photos of the team during the fourth day of Training Camp

Photo-Sponsor-2023
1 / 94
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
2 / 94

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
3 / 94

A helmet during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
4 / 94

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
5 / 94

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
6 / 94

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
7 / 94

Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
8 / 94

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
9 / 94

Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
10 / 94

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
11 / 94

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
12 / 94

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
13 / 94

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
14 / 94

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
15 / 94

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
16 / 94

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
17 / 94

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
18 / 94

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
19 / 94

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
20 / 94

Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
21 / 94

Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
22 / 94

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
23 / 94

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
24 / 94

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
25 / 94

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
26 / 94

Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
27 / 94

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
28 / 94

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
29 / 94

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
30 / 94

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
31 / 94

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
32 / 94

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
33 / 94

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
34 / 94

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
35 / 94

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
36 / 94

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
37 / 94

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
38 / 94

Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
39 / 94

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
40 / 94

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
41 / 94

Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
42 / 94

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
43 / 94

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
44 / 94

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
45 / 94

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
46 / 94

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
47 / 94

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
48 / 94

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
49 / 94

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
50 / 94

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
51 / 94

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
52 / 94

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
53 / 94

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
54 / 94

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebackers Coach Jason Tarver during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
55 / 94

Linebackers Coach Jason Tarver during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
56 / 94

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A microphone during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
57 / 94

A microphone during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
58 / 94

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
59 / 94

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
60 / 94

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Drew Davidson/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
61 / 94

Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
62 / 94

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
63 / 94

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
64 / 94

Tight end David Njoku (85) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
65 / 94

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
66 / 94

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tackle Hunter Thedford (60) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
67 / 94

Tackle Hunter Thedford (60) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
68 / 94

The Browns practice fields during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
69 / 94

General Manager Andrew Berry during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
70 / 94

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
71 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
72 / 94

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
73 / 94

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4), Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
74 / 94

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4), Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
75 / 94

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
76 / 94

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
77 / 94

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
78 / 94

Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
79 / 94

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
80 / 94

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
81 / 94

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
82 / 94

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
83 / 94

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
84 / 94

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
85 / 94

Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
86 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
87 / 94

Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Athletic Trainer Maikee Migallos during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
88 / 94

Assistant Athletic Trainer Maikee Migallos during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
89 / 94

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
90 / 94

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
91 / 94

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
92 / 94

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
93 / 94

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea and Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.
94 / 94

Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea and Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day 4 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 28, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Browns also added one of Tomlinson's former teammates from the Vikings in DE Za'Darius Smith, who is one player whom Tomlinson feels has brought the aforementioned energy to the defense on practice days.

"He helps the young guys with technique and things he's learned over the years on different teams," Tomlinson said. "He shares his knowledge, like we all do, and it's just great how he's still willing to learn and still a student of the game. He's super motivational. He going to give you some energy, give you some juice. When you feel like you're a little tired or something, he's going to come jump around and joke around with you to get you going a little bit more.

"He's one of those guys who learns your reason why you're playing this, and he just reminds you, 'Hey, you're doing that for this.' When you go and play twelve on a drive or something like that, like, 'Keep pushing, DT.'"

Tomlinson has been mentoring younger players on the defensive line as well. He has been training with DT Jordan Elliott and helping him improve his techniques to become a better player as he enters his fourth NFL season.

"You know, me and Jordan, we work almost every day after practice and technique work and stuff like that, and it's the small things and I tell them the small things makes the biggest difference," Tomlinson said, "When it comes to pass rush, playing the run, just being effective as a defensive tackle. And he's been picking up everything and I feel like his game's evolving this training camp, and I'm excited. What he's going to do when we got down the field."

As a new player on the roster, Tomlinson enjoyed the extra week being at The Greenbrier to connect with his teammates — which has helped him match the energy he feels from his new teammates.

"I feel like it helped out way more, super lot, just because like you said, we are in groups, walking around, eating breakfast, lunch and dinner together," he said. "Just on the off day just trying to find something to do. If it's like just sitting around the table debating about different topics and stuff. And we just come together as a whole better group. And I feel like that's going to lead us and play even better throughout the season because we playing for each other at that point."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Anthony Walker Jr. 'making good progression' in recovery from 2022 injury

Walker found a new appreciation for football after he was only able to play in three games last season

news

Greg Newsome II thinks NFL should 'better watch out for' WR Elijah Moore

Newsome has seen how Moore's skills should elevate the offense by going against him in practices — and he also shared praise for another rookie receiver

news

Myles Garrett believes revamped defensive line is 'learning from each other'

With several new and young pieces on the defensive line, Garrett believes the new-look group has already built a lot of chemistry

news

5 things to know from Dee and Jimmy Haslam's training camp media session

The Haslams took the podium at The Greenbrier following the Browns' third day of work in West Virginia

news

5 things we learned from Andrew Berry's training camp news conference

Berry took the podium after the Browns wrapped up their second day of practice at The Greenbrier

news

Marquise Goodwin's recovery 'is inspirational' for Amari Cooper, Browns teammates

Goodwin will still be with the team through training camp despite undergoing recovery for blood clots

news

How Stump Mitchell, Kevin Stefanski balance Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt snap loads

Mitchell and Stefanski offered a glimpse Wednesday into how they manage their Pro Bowl running backs

news

Davion Davis experienced 'a dream come true' in Jacksonville and is working hard to make an even bigger impression

A late addition to the Browns' roster, Davis has a history of highlight-reel catches

news

Demetric Felton eager to 'make things happen' with versatility

Felton, a sixth-round rookie, has split reps as a running back and receiver and could play both positions in the first preseason game

news

'He expects perfection': Bill Callahan continues to push Browns O-Line to be great

Callahan was one of the biggest reasons why the Browns built one of the best offensive lines in 2020

news

Greg Newsome II doing 'whatever (coach) needs me to do,' and is learning quickly

Newsome said he's had "Welcome to the NFL" moments every day so far in training camp and believes they've helped accelerate his learning curve

Advertising