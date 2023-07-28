Dalvin Tomlinson 'in heaven' with D-Line competition, enjoying bonding experiences at The Greenbrier

The Browns also added one of Tomlinson's former teammates from the Vikings in DE Za'Darius Smith, who is one player whom Tomlinson feels has brought the aforementioned energy to the defense on practice days.

"He helps the young guys with technique and things he's learned over the years on different teams," Tomlinson said. "He shares his knowledge, like we all do, and it's just great how he's still willing to learn and still a student of the game. He's super motivational. He going to give you some energy, give you some juice. When you feel like you're a little tired or something, he's going to come jump around and joke around with you to get you going a little bit more.

"He's one of those guys who learns your reason why you're playing this, and he just reminds you, 'Hey, you're doing that for this.' When you go and play twelve on a drive or something like that, like, 'Keep pushing, DT.'"

Tomlinson has been mentoring younger players on the defensive line as well. He has been training with DT Jordan Elliott and helping him improve his techniques to become a better player as he enters his fourth NFL season.

"You know, me and Jordan, we work almost every day after practice and technique work and stuff like that, and it's the small things and I tell them the small things makes the biggest difference," Tomlinson said, "When it comes to pass rush, playing the run, just being effective as a defensive tackle. And he's been picking up everything and I feel like his game's evolving this training camp, and I'm excited. What he's going to do when we got down the field."

As a new player on the roster, Tomlinson enjoyed the extra week being at The Greenbrier to connect with his teammates — which has helped him match the energy he feels from his new teammates.