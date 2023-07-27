Marty Schottenheimer named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Schottenheimer, who coached the Browns for five seasons, is one of 12 Coach/Contributor finalists who could be voted into the Class of 2024

Jul 27, 2023 at 03:16 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Former Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer is one step closer toward enshrinement in Canton.

Schottenheimer was named one of 12 Coach/Contributor finalists Thursday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which will vote on one of the finalists for enshrinement in the Class of 2024 on Aug. 15.

Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten were the other 11 finalists on the list.

Schottenheimer joined the Browns in 1980 and became the head coach in 1984, accruing a 44-27 record across five seasons. He boasts the third-best winning percentage (.620) of any Browns head coach who coached multiple seasons, and his 44 wins are the fourth-most in franchise history. He passed away in 2021.

