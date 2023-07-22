Marquise Goodwin's recovery 'is inspirational' for Amari Cooper, Browns teammates

As training camp for the Browns begins at The Greenbrier, veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was sidelined due to his diagnosis of blood clots, which the Browns announced Friday prior to departing to West Virginia.

Goodwin, however, was in high spirits as camp began Saturday and remained with teammates on the sideline, and head coach Kevin Stefanski affirmed that the team is here for him and ready to support him through his recovery.

"It's very scary, and right away you worry about Marquise and his health," Stefanski said. "All of it remains to be seen from a health standpoint and when he is ready to go. In the meantime, we are supporting him and he is listening to doctors. We are going to support him and give him everything he needs medically."