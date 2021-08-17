Davion Davis experienced 'a dream come true' in Jacksonville and is working hard to make an even bigger impression

Davion Davis did what he's done before, and then he didn't know what to do.

It was Saturday night in Jacksonville, and Davis was getting his first in-game action as a wide receiver with the Browns. Added to the roster just a few days into training camp, Davis made a quick enough of an impression to earn first-half playing time, and the Browns were poised to score shortly before halftime.

Davis, flanked out to the right, ran straight for the end zone as QB Kyle Lauletta looked to the other side of the field. Then, Lauletta looked right and saw Davis with a step on his defender. He lofted the ball toward the end zone and gave Davis a chance to grab the 50-50 ball. Davis turned around, leaped in the air and caught the ball as he crashed toward the ground. His hip was in bounds, and that counts just as much as two feet, so it was good for a touchdown.

Davis stood up, patted his helmet and pointed to the sky — a tribute to his late grandmother, Bernice, who encouraged him to pursue football from the moment he was born. By the time Davis' arm came down, he was surrounded by his teammates, a group led by Jarvis Landry, who was the first to greet him.

"I thought it was awesome," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "You just look at the boundary when he scored and how excited the sideline was. DD is a great kid."

Davis was too caught up in the moment to celebrate any further. His teammates were more than making up for it. He even lost track of the ball, which wasn't able to be preserved as a keepsake.