Transactions

Browns reduce roster to 85

Cleveland puts TE Stephen Carlson and WR Ryan Switzer on injured reserve

Aug 16, 2021 at 03:15 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Browns have made the following five transactions:

Placed on reserve/injured:

TE Stephen Carlson (knee)

WR Ryan Switzer (foot)

Waived:

G Cordel Iwuagwu

LB Montrel Meander

*CB Kiondre Thomas (hamstring)

*injury designation

The active roster is currently at 85 players. Prior to 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, all NFL teams must reduce rosters to a maximum of 85 players on the active list. Teams must also reduce to 80 players by Aug. 24 and to 53 players by Aug. 31.

Carlson suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Saturday's 23-13 preseason victory over the Jaguars. Carlson appeared in all 16 games last season, including two starts. He finished third on team with nine special teams tackles and added one reception for 11 yards.

Switzer, who is out with a foot injury, joined the Browns' practice squad last season and remained with the team through the entirety of the year. He caught a touchdown pass in Saturday's fourth quarter.

