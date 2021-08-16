Browns reduce roster to 85

The Browns have made the following five transactions:

Placed on reserve/injured:

TE Stephen Carlson (knee)

WR Ryan Switzer (foot)

Waived:

G Cordel Iwuagwu

LB Montrel Meander

*CB Kiondre Thomas (hamstring)

*injury designation

The active roster is currently at 85 players. Prior to 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, all NFL teams must reduce rosters to a maximum of 85 players on the active list. Teams must also reduce to 80 players by Aug. 24 and to 53 players by Aug. 31.

Carlson suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Saturday's 23-13 preseason victory over the Jaguars. Carlson appeared in all 16 games last season, including two starts. He finished third on team with nine special teams tackles and added one reception for 11 yards.