Browns Mailbag: How deep are the Browns at defensive back?

Is there any real competition for the kicker position? — Jack L., River Grove, Illinois

The Browns wouldn't have two kickers on campus if there weren't a competition. Cody Parkey certainly has the edge in experience — including an impressive 2020 campaign with the Browns under his belt — but Chase McLaughlin has kicked well ever since the Browns claimed him via waivers from the Jets. Both handled their business quite well Saturday, as Parkey made both of his field goal attempts — including a 48-yarder — while McLaughlin made a field goal and both of his extra point attempts.

I like what the Brass has done in our secondary during the offseason but worry about lingering injuries and the durability of some of our guys. The preseason is only three games and is Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit going to see game action before the opener? If not, I hope the four-five back there can gel before we head onto KC. High expectations and injuries unfortunately happen but I worry about our secondary. — Frank M., Grove City

This question was obviously submitted before Saturday but we're still going to tackle it because it's a good one.

Williams got back on the field for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, playing all of the first quarter and into the second. He held up nicely and made a chasedown tackle on special teams. Williams has had a great camp and is locked into a competition with first-round pick Greg Newsome II for a starting role alongside Denzel Ward. Either way, Williams looks poised to make an impact after missing all of 2020.

As for Delpit, training camp hasn't gone as smoothly because of a hamstring injury. That said, the Browns are hopeful to get him back soon and get him up to speed as quickly as possible. It's unclear if that will mean preseason game action, but there's still time for it to happen.

"He is working hard to get back out there," Stefanski said. "You can't rush that process. When he is ready, he will be out there. Reps are a premium. We all know that. We talk about it all the time. There is no substitute for those reps so when he is ready, he is going to get a bunch of them. It is what you do with those reps that matters, as you all know."