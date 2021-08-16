Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield crack NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2021

Landry and Mayfield were among the 1st Browns players to land on the annual list

Aug 15, 2021 at 08:15 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

2560x1440-Top100-2021

Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry fulfilled one of the goals they always hoped to accomplish when they joined the Browns in 2018: take them to the playoffs.

Both guys helped Cleveland do just that in 2020, and they earned a bit more recognition Sunday evening for their big seasons that helped them get there.

Landry and Mayfield were among the players to be revealed on NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2021 on Sunday with Landry slotted at 94 and Mayfield at 71.

Landry recorded 72 receptions for 840 yards and three touchdowns and recorded a passing touchdown with his Week 4 deep ball to Odell Beckham Jr. He's made Pro Bowls in five of the last six seasons.

Mayfield built his best season in the NFL with 3,563 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His second-half success when he threw 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions in the Browns' final 10 games (including the playoffs) was one of the biggest boosters in helping the Browns break their 18-year playoff drought. 

The countdown continues Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. ET with No. 40-11 revealed over the course of three hours and concludes with a two-hour finale on Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. ET revealing the top 10 players.

Related Content

news

Browns rookie class flashes promise in preseason debut

Several members of the 2021 Browns rookie class were key contributors in the 23-13 win, and now they're looking to improve 
news

Watch: Building the Browns 2021 - Training Camp | Part 1

The Regional Emmy-Award winning docu-series is back with another episode!
news

Snap Counts: Browns rookies get major playing time in preseason opener

Cleveland's class of 2021 was active early and often in Jacksonville
news

3 Big Takeaways: Case Keenum leads a smooth, clean Browns offense

Cleveland's veteran backup looked comfortable on a successful night
Advertising