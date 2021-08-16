Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield crack NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2021

Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry fulfilled one of the goals they always hoped to accomplish when they joined the Browns in 2018: take them to the playoffs.

Both guys helped Cleveland do just that in 2020, and they earned a bit more recognition Sunday evening for their big seasons that helped them get there.

Landry and Mayfield were among the players to be revealed on NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2021 on Sunday with Landry slotted at 94 and Mayfield at 71.

Landry recorded 72 receptions for 840 yards and three touchdowns and recorded a passing touchdown with his Week 4 deep ball to Odell Beckham Jr. He's made Pro Bowls in five of the last six seasons.

Mayfield built his best season in the NFL with 3,563 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His second-half success when he threw 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions in the Browns' final 10 games (including the playoffs) was one of the biggest boosters in helping the Browns break their 18-year playoff drought.