Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah hungry to improve even more after impressive Browns debut

Owusu-Koramoah didn't take long to make his first big play of the evening.

He stuffed Carlos Hyde for a 1-yard pickup shortly after he entered midway through the second quarter. Two plays later, he delivered a sack to QB Gardner Minshew Jr. after bursting through the line of scrimmage. His speed was fully evident in pass coverage, too, as he made a few impressive tackles following short catches and was able to stick to receivers like glue.

None of it was a surprise for Stefanski, who spent months watching his college tape in anticipation he'd be available for the Browns at some point in the draft. He's seen Owusu-Koramoah bring that speed early in training camp, too, which made his impressive debut less of a surprise and more of an expectation from Stefanski.

"That's what he's done in practice," Stefanski said. "He plays at a very high speed. He's twitchy and he defeats blocks."

When Owusu-Koramoah needed to spend his first days of training camp at home rather than in the facility, he did all he could to ensure he didn't miss too much instruction.

He participated virtually in team meetings and did all he could to simulate walk-throughs from his house. He even used an assortment of fruits and dumbbells to assist in arranging plays, but as he quickly discovered upon his arrival back to the field, the only way to adjust to the speed of the NFL is to garner as many in-person reps as possible.

Even when he returned, Owusu-Koramoah only received a handful of team reps in full pads. The Browns wanted him to acclimate to a similar level as the rest of the players who were present on Day 1. And when the pads came on, he couldn't tackle and finish plays the way he did as a top player for Notre Dame.

That's why he was hoping to play a heavy load of snaps in Jacksonville — not only to catch up, but to take advantage of any moments he could find to show his coaches and teammates that he's ready to be a difference-maker on defense.

"I think of myself as a ball player who knows how to play the game of football," he said Thursday. "It's really just to impress the team, impress the coaches and show that I can contribute in the best way that I can and hopefully earn my spot."

Mission accomplished, although he still believes he has plenty of ground to make up.

He said he's still hoping to adjust his instincts to an even sharper degree to read plays and correctly find his first steps in pass coverage. He wants to grow even better at maneuvering around blocks and pacing sideline to sideline to end plays quickly

"It's just details of the game," he said. "There's a balance to it. It comes with the experience. I want to make sure my drops are 100 percent right and my eyes are 100 percent right. It's really the mental things, especially at the position I'm playing."

He has another two preseason games and another 11 practices to make those adjustments and prove his talent to his new team.