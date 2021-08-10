Live Updates: Harrison Bryant says he gained 13 pounds, feels 'bigger, faster, stronger'

Harrison Bryant says he gained 13 pounds, feels 'bigger, faster, stronger'

Aug. 10 (4:30 p.m.) - Harrison Bryant will never forget the first time he lined up against Brandon Graham, defensive end for the Eagles and JJ Watt, the former Texans and current Cardinals defensive end, last season as a rookie.

Bryant weighed around 230 pounds and paled in comparison to the muscular and talented ends. He felt a bit overmatched as soon as he left the huddle, and he won't forget the nerves he felt at the thought of letting either of the defenders past him and into the backfield.

"Those are two plays where I was just like, 'Oh wow, this dude is very large,'" he said Tuesday before the Browns' 11th practice of training camp.

Those moments were part of the reason why Bryant, a second-year tight end who caught 24 passes for three touchdowns last season, decided to gain 13 pounds this offseason, pushing his weight up to 245 pounds. He's felt the benefits of a heavier body so far in camp and believes it'll help him be even more prepared for big defenders in the future.

"(It helps with) just being able to re-anchor and hang on," he said. "No matter what your weight is against some of these guys as a tight end, you are outmatched. I wouldn't say all of the time, but in a lot of instances. I think for everyone in the tight end room, it's always a goal to get bigger and stronger to help us out on every play."

The weight, as Bryant hinted at, can only do so much to truly help. Yes, blocking can be a bit easier with a heavier weight, but technique is even more important to truly maximize abilities.

Bryant is focusing on that, too, now that he's in a better, heavier shape to block.