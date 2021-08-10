Live Updates: Harrison Bryant says he gained 13 pounds, feels 'bigger, faster, stronger'

ClevelandBrowns.com has you covered with all the news, notes and quotes as the Browns enter the second week of 2021 Training Camp at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Harrison Bryant says he gained 13 pounds, feels 'bigger, faster, stronger'
Aug. 10 (4:30 p.m.) - Harrison Bryant will never forget the first time he lined up against Brandon Graham, defensive end for the Eagles and JJ Watt, the former Texans and current Cardinals defensive end, last season as a rookie.
Bryant weighed around 230 pounds and paled in comparison to the muscular and talented ends. He felt a bit overmatched as soon as he left the huddle, and he won't forget the nerves he felt at the thought of letting either of the defenders past him and into the backfield.
"Those are two plays where I was just like, 'Oh wow, this dude is very large,'" he said Tuesday before the Browns' 11th practice of training camp.
Those moments were part of the reason why Bryant, a second-year tight end who caught 24 passes for three touchdowns last season, decided to gain 13 pounds this offseason, pushing his weight up to 245 pounds. He's felt the benefits of a heavier body so far in camp and believes it'll help him be even more prepared for big defenders in the future.
"(It helps with) just being able to re-anchor and hang on," he said. "No matter what your weight is against some of these guys as a tight end, you are outmatched. I wouldn't say all of the time, but in a lot of instances. I think for everyone in the tight end room, it's always a goal to get bigger and stronger to help us out on every play."
The weight, as Bryant hinted at, can only do so much to truly help. Yes, blocking can be a bit easier with a heavier weight, but technique is even more important to truly maximize abilities.
Bryant is focusing on that, too, now that he's in a better, heavier shape to block.
"If you don't have technique and know where you're supposed to go, it doesn't really help you, so that's the thing I'm trying to focus on, just technique in the run game," Bryant said.
Stefanski plans to have multiple coaches calling offensive plays throughout preseason
Kevin Stefanski won't be the only coach on the sidelines delivering play calls to Browns quarterbacks this preseason.
Stefanski revealed Tuesday that he plans to assign play-calling duties to multiple coaches at certain points of the preseason and give them opportunities to expand their coaching abilities. He and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who has called plays for the offense in training camp, will carry most of the responsibilities, but Stefanski plans on passing the headset around to other coaches and offering them a chance to handle the big role in the preseason.
"Alex will call some of it, and I might have some of the other coaches call it, too, and give them some plays," he said before the Browns' 11th training camp practice. "I think that's an important part of development as well. We're working through all that right now."
Stefanski recalled the nerves he felt for the first time he needed to call plays. The setting, however, was in the regular season and contained much higher stakes. He admitted that he wished he had prior preseason experience before jumping right into the regular season, but he believes any good coach will be able to handle the role no matter the setting.
"I was very nervous," he said. "Respectfully, I don't think it's that big of a deal, and I just think it's good for us to get reps in."
Myles Garrett day to day with hamstring; Anthony Walker set to return
All-Pro DE Myles Garrett won't practice Tuesday and is considered day to day with a hamstring injury.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the injury wasn't serious and the team was being smart and careful with Garrett and a number of other players dealing with injuries. Among them is CB Denzel Ward (soreness), who will also miss Tuesday's practice and did not participate in the team's previous two practices.
LB Anthony Walker (knee) will be back on the practice field after missing the past week.