Browns list 10 players not expected to play vs. Jaguars due to injury

Most Browns starters will also be rested for the game, although all healthy rookies, including CB Greg Newsome II and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, are expected to play

Aug 14, 2021 at 05:30 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The following players are not expected to play Saturday night in the Browns' first preseason game against the Jaguars due to injury:

10 WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring)

22 S Grant Delpit (hamstring)

29 S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle)

33 S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring)

36 CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring)

41 LB Montrel Meander (hamstring)

42 LB Tony Fields II (foot)

58 DT Malik McDowell (rib)

83 WR Alexander Hollins (hamstring)

95 DE Myles Garrett (hamstring)

Head coach Kevin Stefanski also said Thursday that he will "rest "the majority of starters." Case Keenum is expected to start at quarterback, while all healthy rookies, including CB Greg Newsome II and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, are also expected to play.

"I look at it as a great opportunity for young and old players to go out there and compete against a different colored jersey," Stefanski said. "It's always fun to see the guys out there making plays and seeing their teammates get excited about it. We're looking forward to the experience of that first preseason game and seeing the guys out there. It's all part of a teaching progression and learning progression. We'll learn from the good and the bad that occurs. It's also all part of the evaluation process."

