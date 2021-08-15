By the Numbers: Rookies, defense step up to secure win in first preseason game

The Browns received plenty of help from rookies and players fighting to make their way up the depth chart in a preseason-opening 23-13 win Saturday night against the Jaguars.

Here are the numbers that mattered that helped the Browns start the year 1-0:

8 - LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah registered a team-leading eight tackles with one sack, a QB hit and three tackles for a loss. The second-round rookie was one of the most noticeable players of the game and showcased the speed the Browns hope to maximize in his first NFL season.

2 - Richard LeCounte III recorded two pass deflections and an interception in his NFL debut. LeCounte, a sixth-round rookie, received plenty of snaps at safety and was another rookie who stood out.

4*4* - That's how many receiving yards were recorded by rookie RB/WR Demetric Felton, who was primarily used as a receiver in his NFL debut. Felton took a few screen passes and showcased the speed and juke moves the Browns believe could make him a versatile asset in their offense.

5*6* - Davion Davis, who was added to the Browns roster in the first week of training camp, led the receiving group with 56 receiving yards. His 22-yard touchdown catch, one that required him to make an acrobatic leap in the back of the end zone to make the grab, gave the Browns their first touchdown of the preseason.

2*6* - Donovan Peoples-Jones has been perhaps the biggest standout of training camp so far, and he provided a few more plays to add to his impressive start to the year. He was targeted five times, the most among receivers who started the game, and totaled 26 catches off three receptions, one of which was a tricky one-handed catch where he secured the ball to his shoulder and picked up a first down.

1*18.1* - Kyle Lauletta took the majority of snaps at quarterback and performed well, going 19-of-27 with 212 yards and two touchdowns. His quarterback rating was 118.1.

2 - The Browns needed to punt just twice, which is a credit to the offensive depth that helped the Browns sustain drives.

2 - Yes, there's one more reason why we're listing No. 2: The Browns sacked 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence twice, including a strip sack from DT Sheldon Day to open the game. Lawrence finished 6-of-9 for 71 yards and faced pressure from the Browns defense on a handful of his dropbacks.