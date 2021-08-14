Game Highlights

Presented by

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Jaguars

Aug 14, 2021 at 07:24 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
081421_GameHighlights2

Watch the video highlights from the Browns' Week 1 preseason matchup with the Jaguars.

Related Content

news

AFC Divisional Round Game Highlights: Browns vs. Chiefs

See the best plays from Sunday's game in Kansas City
news

Wild Card Game Highlights: Browns vs. Steelers

See the top plays from Sunday night's game at Heinz Field
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Steelers

See the best plays from Cleveland's Week 17 matchup with Pittsburgh
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Jets

Check out the best plays from today's game at MetLife Stadium
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Giants

See the best plays from the Week 15 matchup
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Ravens

Watch all of the top plays from Monday Night Football
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Titans

See all of the top plays from today's game!
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Jaguars

See all of the best plays from Sunday's game in Jacksonville!
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Eagles

Watch all of the top plays from Sunday's game
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Texans

See all the best plays from Cleveland's game against Houston
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Raiders

Watch the best plays from the Week 8 matchup
Advertising