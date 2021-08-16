Browns Legend Dick Schafrath passes away, leaves lasting legacy on and off the field

"I played behind Dick for one season and he was just a pleasure to be around," said Doug Dieken, a 14-year Browns veteran from 1971-1984. "Not a lot of guys would have taken me under their wing the way he did. He was a great player. His credentials merit the Hall of Fame, but he was also a first class person."

Schafrath is regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was elected into the Browns Legends Club in 2003.

"Right after I was drafted, I learned about the rich history of the left tackle position for the Cleveland Browns," said Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro Browns lineman from 2007-2017. "Some of the NFL's all-time greats lined up in that spot – from Lou Groza to Dick Schafrath to Doug Dieken. Dick helped set the standard for left tackles in the NFL, and I am truly saddened to hear of his passing."