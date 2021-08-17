Live Updates: Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Anthony Schwartz return to practice, Mack Wilson 'day to day' with shoulder injury

Anthony Walker Jr. says Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 'brings a different element'

Aug. 17 (1:50 p.m.) - Anthony Walker Jr. believed rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah wouldn't need much time to adjust to the NFL after seeing how fast he played the game in minicamp.

"Elite athlete as far as explosiveness, quickness, speed, instincts and all of that stuff," Walker said in June. "He is a freak of nature. I have no doubt in my mind that he will be a great player in this league."

"JOK" lived up to Walker's hype in Saturday's 23-13 preseason win against the Jaguars — he amassed eight tackles, one sack and three tackles for a loss in his NFL debut. He immediately made an impact as soon as he entered the game in the second quarter, stuffing a run play for a 1-yard gain and maneuvering around a block two plays later to record his sack.

"He was as good as advertised," Walker said with a smile Tuesday before Day 14 of Training Camp. "I kind of advertised him, so he made me look good. He made me look like a smart man."

Owusu-Koramoah and Walker could be playing more together if both continue to perform well in training camp. Walker, a five-year veteran who established himself as a tackling machine in his previous time with the Indianapolis Colts, is the leader of the room, while Owusu-Koramoah is a promising player who appears ready to make a case for a heavy load of snaps his rookie season.

Both players contain speed and excel when in pass coverage, two traits the Browns have appeared to covet most in their linebackers room, and Walker has no doubt Owusu-Koramoah will be up for the task if he continues to quickly progress.