Training Camp Story of the Day

Anthony Walker Jr. 'making good progression' in recovery from 2022 injury

Walker found a new appreciation for football after he was only able to play in three games last season

Jul 27, 2023 at 04:07 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

072723_Walker

Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. is making progress entering the season after playing three games last season due to a season-ending quad injury suffered in Week 3.

The six-year veteran led the Browns in tackles in 2021, with 113 tackles in 13 games, and has been one of the core pieces of the defense since he arrived in Cleveland that year. His on-field production was difficult to replace, and so, too, was his elite leadership abilities.

"I think every day has been better for me out there on the field," Walker said. "You can't recreate football by doing rehab or by doing just training on the side. So I think for me the last bit is actually getting out there and doing individual drills and then progressing to seven-on-seven, progressing to team period.

Photos: Training Camp Day 3

Check out photos of the team during the third day of Training Camp

20230727-CK-08
1 / 114
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
2 / 114

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
3 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
4 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
5 / 114

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
6 / 114

The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
7 / 114

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
8 / 114

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
9 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
10 / 114

Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
11 / 114

Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
12 / 114

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
13 / 114

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
14 / 114

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
15 / 114

The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
16 / 114

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
17 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
18 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
19 / 114

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
20 / 114

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director of Administration Will Black during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
21 / 114

Director of Administration Will Black during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
22 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
23 / 114

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
24 / 114

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight End Coach T.C. McCartney during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
25 / 114

Tight End Coach T.C. McCartney during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant Jonathan Decoster during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
26 / 114

Offensive Assistant Jonathan Decoster during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
27 / 114

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
28 / 114

Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
29 / 114

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
30 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
31 / 114

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
32 / 114

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
33 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
34 / 114

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
35 / 114

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
36 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
37 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
38 / 114

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
39 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
40 / 114

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
41 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
42 / 114

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
43 / 114

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
44 / 114

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
45 / 114

Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
46 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
47 / 114

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
48 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
49 / 114

Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
50 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
51 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
52 / 114

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
53 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
54 / 114

Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
55 / 114

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
56 / 114

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
57 / 114

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
58 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
59 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
60 / 114

Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
61 / 114

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
62 / 114

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
63 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
64 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
65 / 114

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
66 / 114

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
67 / 114

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
68 / 114

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A flag during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
69 / 114

A flag during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
70 / 114

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
71 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
72 / 114

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
73 / 114

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58), Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99), Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
74 / 114

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58), Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99), Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
75 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
76 / 114

Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
77 / 114

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
78 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
79 / 114

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
80 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
81 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
82 / 114

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
83 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
84 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
85 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
86 / 114

Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
87 / 114

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
88 / 114

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
89 / 114

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A butterfly during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
90 / 114

A butterfly during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
91 / 114

Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
92 / 114

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
93 / 114

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
94 / 114

Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
95 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
96 / 114

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
97 / 114

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
98 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
99 / 114

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
100 / 114

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
101 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
102 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
103 / 114

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
104 / 114

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
105 / 114

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
106 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
107 / 114

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (49) and Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
108 / 114

Cornerback Chris Westry (49) and Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
109 / 114

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
110 / 114

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
111 / 114

Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
112 / 114

The Browns practice fields during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
113 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
114 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I think I'm taking steps in the right direction. Still got weeks away until we play a regular season game, but just making good progression and moving at the pace that the train is going to move."

Walker experienced his first major injury in his football career when he suffered the quad injury against the Steelers. That led to him missing the remaining 14 games, which was a painful period for Walker as he watched his teammates play without him while he dealt with the uncertainty of his recovery.

"For me, I didn't think I would be able to ride a bike again after I had surgery," Walker said. "My first time having something like that, it was scary. I'm not going to lie to you. You can't do anything. I've been playing football and walking around normal for 20-some odd years, and then one day you wake up and you need help to do everything.

"So taking it one day at a time, every step has been a blessing. Riding a bike again to walking normal without crutches and then running and all that stuff. I don't take any of that for granted."

Walker was still a voice in the locker room even as he attacked his recovery, which was something all his teammates noticed — and certainly caught the eye of head coach Kevin Stefanski, too.

"(His) intangibles are hard to describe, obviously, but his presence is felt really throughout the building, meeting rooms, weight room, on the field," he said. "He's a pros pro, and just with his career and what he's been able to accomplish and plays at a high level and then provides great leadership off the field."

With a full return in his near future, Walker plans to embrace it with a newfound appreciation for playing in the NFL.

"Watching football for what, 14 weeks last year, watching your teammates go through offseason workouts and all that and not being able to be a full participant, it sucks," Walker said. "You play the game for the camaraderie, for the brotherhood, and to be able to go to work with your brothers and not being able to do everything fully, it definitely sucks. But it's timing and progression and I don't want to rush the process, but obviously you hope it speeds up a little bit."

Related Links

Related Content

news

Greg Newsome II thinks NFL should 'better watch out for' WR Elijah Moore

Newsome has seen how Moore's skills should elevate the offense by going against him in practices — and he also shared praise for another rookie receiver

news

Myles Garrett believes revamped defensive line is 'learning from each other'

With several new and young pieces on the defensive line, Garrett believes the new-look group has already built a lot of chemistry

news

5 things to know from Dee and Jimmy Haslam's training camp media session

The Haslams took the podium at The Greenbrier following the Browns' third day of work in West Virginia

news

5 things we learned from Andrew Berry's training camp news conference

Berry took the podium after the Browns wrapped up their second day of practice at The Greenbrier

news

Marquise Goodwin's recovery 'is inspirational' for Amari Cooper, Browns teammates

Goodwin will still be with the team through training camp despite undergoing recovery for blood clots

news

How Stump Mitchell, Kevin Stefanski balance Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt snap loads

Mitchell and Stefanski offered a glimpse Wednesday into how they manage their Pro Bowl running backs

news

Davion Davis experienced 'a dream come true' in Jacksonville and is working hard to make an even bigger impression

A late addition to the Browns' roster, Davis has a history of highlight-reel catches

news

Demetric Felton eager to 'make things happen' with versatility

Felton, a sixth-round rookie, has split reps as a running back and receiver and could play both positions in the first preseason game

news

'He expects perfection': Bill Callahan continues to push Browns O-Line to be great

Callahan was one of the biggest reasons why the Browns built one of the best offensive lines in 2020

news

Greg Newsome II doing 'whatever (coach) needs me to do,' and is learning quickly

Newsome said he's had "Welcome to the NFL" moments every day so far in training camp and believes they've helped accelerate his learning curve

news

'You can tell football is right around the corner': Browns thrive off fan energy at Orange & Brown Practice

After Sunday's fan-filled practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns can feel the energy rising even higher for the regular season

Advertising