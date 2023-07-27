Training Camp Observations from the 6th day at The Greenbrier

-Darden cracked the notes Tuesday for turning in a solid practice, and he merits another mention here. It's been a smooth start to camp for the third-year wideout, who could add value as a backend receiver on the depth chart. He's capable of producing plays with his speed and could also serve as a kick and punt returner. He'll need to keep showing those abilities in preseason games to give himself the best shot at landing on the 53-man roster.

-Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepped into team drills for the first time since camp broke and performed well. His most notable play was a deep ball he tossed to WR Austin Watkins, but he also stacked a few other quality completions and didn't look out of place under center. It's been a spring and early summer of patience so far for Thompson-Robinson, who had made a habit of running through reads and progressions for mental reps when he wasn't in plays for team drills. He definitely capitalized on his first opportunity.

-LB Jacob Phillips and WR Mike Harley Jr. left practice early with trainers. Head coach Kevin Stefanski also said LB Matthew Adams will be out "a couple weeks" with a calf injury.

-S Rodney McLeod was also given a rest day and watched practice from the sidelines.