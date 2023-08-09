Observations from the 13th practice of Training Camp

The Browns had their final tune-up Wednesday before they play their second preseason game Friday against the Commanders.

Here's what went down on a sunny day in Berea.

Watson looks crisp ahead of debut

Deshaun Watson announced he will be starting Friday against the Washington Commanders, and he turned in a smooth day in the final practice Wednesday.

Watson looked particularly sharp in a seven-on-seven period when he connected on all five of his passes — first a short 3-yard pass, and then a 7-yard pass to Nick Chubb. Then, he threw a 12-yard slant to David Njoku, which drew cheers from the crowd. After that, he found Amari Cooper for a 13-yard slant and then a 3-yard check-down pass to Chubb to avoid a sack.

Watson also looked sharp in a situational red zone period, converting on a fourth-and-5 to TE David Njoku on a perfectly placed ball between two defenders for a touchdown.

Watson will play at least 1-2 drives on Friday, with the goal being to operate the offense well, avoid mistakes and build a solid collection of game reps.