On-Field Observations

Observations from the 10th practice of training camp

The bleachers and sidelines were packed with fans for the Browns’ first practice back in Berea

Aug 01, 2023 at 06:06 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

After spending the last week practicing under the sunshine and scenery of West Virginia, the Browns certainly looked happy to be back in Berea on Tuesday for their 10th practice of training camp.

"Obviously, it's exciting for us to be back up in Berea in front of our fans," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "It's amazing the amount of juice that you get from playing in front of your own fans. I can promise you the players will get a little bit more pep in their step with our fans out here."

The bleachers were packed and the energy was palpable as players took the field for their final tune-up before the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton. Players interacted with fans calling their names, and a few eye-popping plays drew some loud cheers, too.

We're going to cover the latter — and more — below.

- This was the Browns' third padded practice of training camp and second where there were actual team drills. The intensity was at its peak for camp so far, and that was evident right away when CB M.J. Emerson Jr. delivered a clean hit on WR Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first play of the first team drill period. The hit knocked the ball loose from Peoples-Jones and was a nice play, although no other "tackle" the rest of the day featured that level of physicality.

- The practice appeared to be a stalemate between the offense and defense — no one "won" the day and both sides made good plays. Rookie fifth-round CB Cam Mitchell had one of the most notable plays of the afternoon when he intercepted QB Deshaun Watson and tallied his first interception of camp. Rookie third-round WR Cedric Tillman made the play of the day for the offense with a diving catch down the left sidelines on a deep ball from QB Kellen Mond during a seven-on-seven period.

- CB A.J. Green III tallied a pass breakup for the third straight practice. The fourth-year veteran has been around the ball a lot through the first week of camp.

- WR Amari Cooper had his most active day of camp so far and caught the first two passes of a seven-on-seven situation period where the offense started the ball from the 35 with 1:30 on the clock. He also caught several other passes from Watson throughout the day and, to no surprise, was constantly open.

- QB Joshua Dobbs and WR Austin Watkins had the longest completion of the day on a pass that traveled at least 50 yards. Dobbs attempted the throw while on the run from pressure and found Watkins, who was standing alone down the field and secured the catch.

- Watson and TE David Njoku left practices at The Greenbrier showcasing a strong connection, and they carried that over to Tuesday when they connected on a first-down pass during an 11-on-11 2-minute drill period.

- Peoples-Jones also made one of the smoothest catches of camp so far on a back-shoulder throw from Watson. Peoples-Jones had S Juan Thornhill in tight coverage, but he still managed to turn around and secure the ball before he was pushed past the right sideline. Peoples-Jones has continued to win contested catch opportunities throughout camp.

- Mond and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will each be the two starters for the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets, and both players looked good in their final practice. They each led their respective units down the field for field goals in the 11-on-11 two-minute drill period, which concluded the practice.

