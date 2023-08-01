Observations from the 10th practice of training camp

After spending the last week practicing under the sunshine and scenery of West Virginia, the Browns certainly looked happy to be back in Berea on Tuesday for their 10th practice of training camp.

"Obviously, it's exciting for us to be back up in Berea in front of our fans," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "It's amazing the amount of juice that you get from playing in front of your own fans. I can promise you the players will get a little bit more pep in their step with our fans out here."

The bleachers were packed and the energy was palpable as players took the field for their final tune-up before the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday in Canton. Players interacted with fans calling their names, and a few eye-popping plays drew some loud cheers, too.

We're going to cover the latter — and more — below.

- This was the Browns' third padded practice of training camp and second where there were actual team drills. The intensity was at its peak for camp so far, and that was evident right away when CB M.J. Emerson Jr. delivered a clean hit on WR Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first play of the first team drill period. The hit knocked the ball loose from Peoples-Jones and was a nice play, although no other "tackle" the rest of the day featured that level of physicality.