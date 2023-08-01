Updated 2023 Browns Training Camp Information

Community and Youth Engagement

Every day during training camp, "Bring the Dawgs Out" will feature a different youth football team to line the field as players run out from the locker room. The Browns Adapted Football League will be onsite for the first day of Training Camp, welcoming players to the field ahead of practice.

For the first practice in Berea on August 1, it will be "Flag Football Day" as part of theme days and the Browns' ongoing efforts in the youth and high school football space. There will be a Flag Football Tournament with mostly Cleveland Muny football teams. Nearly 1,000 tickets have been distributed to local youth football teams for the first day of camp. The Browns are also exclusively inviting Cleveland Muny youth football teams to participate in the Jr. Browns Classic. The Jr. Browns Classic is a one-day, four-team flag football tournament for 5th graders on day one of training camp, where one team will leave victorious in custom championship jerseys presented by Browns players following practice.

On August 7, the CL3 Alliance, which is the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Cleveland Guardians sports alliance to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities, will invite 150 law enforcement and youth to watch practice followed by football activities on the field. This event will serve as a part of the CL3 Alliance's "Conversations for Change" series, which looks to create meaningful engagement and dialogue between local law enforcement and youth.

For Military Day, as part of this year's camp theme days on August 22, there will be over 200 servicemembers invited to camp. The Browns will work with local military non-profits NEOPAT and USO Ohio, in addition to Gold Star Families. Military Day serves as an extension of the Browns' Salute to Service programming. Meals will be provided by Swensons, courtesy of CrossCountry Mortgage.

Thursday, August 24 will be the Browns Give Back theme day. Through the Browns Give Back platform, the Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving education, championing social justice and advancing youth football. Activations onsite at training camp will be centered around how fans can continue to give back to their community.

Browns Give Back First and Ten Activations

Throughout training camp, Browns Give Back will emphasize its commitment to volunteerism through its signature First and Ten movement. At the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during camp, Browns community partners will be present to share opportunity for how fans can give back to their local neighborhoods. The Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign was established in 2014 to inspire fans to volunteer to help their communities. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. Fans are encouraged to engage with @BrownsGiveBack to share their stories of how they contribute to their communities through volunteerism.

Cleveland Browns Foundation

The open practice on Wednesday, August 9 will be "Stay in the Game!" themed and feature a "Stay In The Game! School Supply Drive" campaign in partnership with Berea City Schools to collect school supplies in donation bins as fans enter camp.

Stay in the Game!Network Station and 50/50 Raffle

Throughout training camp, the Stay in the Game! Network will have staff onsite to share information with fans about the importance of good school attendance. Fans will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle for an autographed football by following and tagging @SITG_Browns.

During all Browns home games, the team holds a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Stay in the Game! Network, Shoes and Clothes for Kids, and the Cleveland State University Foundation. This will extend to training camp as fans can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets onsite or offsite via mobile for a lottery that will encompass all of 2023 training camp.

August 2023 marks four years since the launch of the Stay in the Game!Network. Through the statewide initiative, the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Columbus Crew Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Harvard's Proving Ground, work together to campaign, connect and convene with experts and supporters to dramatically improve attendance for students in Ohio. The team engages local school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. For the 2023-24 school year, the Network will partner with 37 school districts throughout Ohio, positively impacting more than 200,000 students. To learn more visit, visit StayintheGame.org.

Membership Services

A select number of season ticket members each day will be invited to observe practice from the Sideline Club, presented by Ticketmaster and one of the team's four Premium Tailgates on the Brown side of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. The mobile units – four of which are available to rent on gamedays on the Twisted Tea Terrace, will be rented out for each home game with exceptional food, beverage, viewing and lounging options.

New this year, the VIP Chalet which is a pregame hospitality option will make its debut at the Sideline Club at training camp. The VIP Chalet will have multiple television screens, climate-controlled access, food and beverage offerings, and a gaming system. Two VIP Chalets will be available on the Twisted Tea Terrace, to be rented out for each home game. The Sideline Club will also have 12 "field seats" included within the footprint, which gives season ticket members and fans the ability to experience what field seats will be like at Cleveland Browns Stadium this season.

Partnership Activations

Courtesy of the Cleveland Browns and their partners, the first fans to enter the gates of each training session will receive a special team-themed promotional item as quantities remain available.