Updated 2023 Browns Training Camp Information

2023 Cleveland Browns Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, which will feature eight free open practices for fans, kicks off Tuesday. All of the sessions available to fans are designed to create an immersive family-friendly atmosphere with engaging activations that can be enjoyed while watching the team prepare for the upcoming season.
Complementing fan-favorite engagements from past years – the Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale which will have an expanded tent this year and has had almost 700 animals adopted from it since its inception; the 40-yard dash, presented by CrossCountry Mortgage; Browns Pro Shop presented by Fanatics; Aramark food and beverage snack shacks; and more. All activations will be held on the Orange (East) and Brown (West) sides of the campus.
New this year are theme days with corresponding activities, a Youth Autograph Scavenger Hunt and additional photo opportunity stations. There will also be a flag football tournament on the opening day of camp as part of the first theme day, which is flag football. Full list of Browns training camp partner activations, fan engagement activities, theme days and more below.
|DATE
|THEME DAYS
|THEME ACTIVATIONS
|Tuesday, August 1
|Flag Football
|The Inaugural Jr. Browns Classic to take place on the Brown side of training camp Four teams of 10 players and two coaches will compete in a four-game bracket-style tournament The championship team will receive custom jerseys and a one-on-one autograph and photo session with select Browns players post-practice
|Sunday, August 6
|Throwback
|Bucket hats provided by Meijer distributed to the first 500 fans inside the gate on the Browns Hall of Fame weekend training camp session Reveal of the new Joe Thomas Hall of Fame photo station “Decades Day” - Alumni Autograph opportunities over the course of the day
|Monday, August 7
|Superheroes
|Fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superhero and enter a costume contest Youth-focused activities happening around camp including a face painter and coloring station
|Wednesday, August 9
|Stay in The Game!
|Activating “Stay In The Game! School Supply Drive” campaign in partnership with Berea City Schools to collect school supplies in donation bins as fans enter camp Fans are encouraged to bring school supplies and drop them in the donation bus at the entrance of training camp Invite SITG! network schools out to camp with private seating opportunities
|Sunday, August 20
|Browns Backers
|Celebrating Browns Backers in town for the “President’s Summit” will receive perks and an exclusive look at practice
|Tuesday, August 22
|Military Appreciation
|200 service men and women invited out to camp and will have military appreciation seating near the practice field Meals will be donated to each service member courtesy of CrossCountry Mortgage and there will be a Swensons food truck on site
|Wednesday, August 23
|Barks and Bites
|Five local, well-known restaurants invited out to showcase the food of Cleveland that have Cleveland Huddle ties and are part of the Browns community outreach Sample-sized food or for-sale items will be offered in addition to coupons to the restaurants
|Thursday, August 24
|Browns Give Back
|Community partners activating throughout camp to showcase their great work as part of Browns Give Back
Community and Youth Engagement
Every day during training camp, "Bring the Dawgs Out" will feature a different youth football team to line the field as players run out from the locker room. The Browns Adapted Football League will be onsite for the first day of Training Camp, welcoming players to the field ahead of practice.
For the first practice in Berea on August 1, it will be "Flag Football Day" as part of theme days and the Browns' ongoing efforts in the youth and high school football space. There will be a Flag Football Tournament with mostly Cleveland Muny football teams. Nearly 1,000 tickets have been distributed to local youth football teams for the first day of camp. The Browns are also exclusively inviting Cleveland Muny youth football teams to participate in the Jr. Browns Classic. The Jr. Browns Classic is a one-day, four-team flag football tournament for 5th graders on day one of training camp, where one team will leave victorious in custom championship jerseys presented by Browns players following practice.
On August 7, the CL3 Alliance, which is the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Cleveland Guardians sports alliance to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities, will invite 150 law enforcement and youth to watch practice followed by football activities on the field. This event will serve as a part of the CL3 Alliance's "Conversations for Change" series, which looks to create meaningful engagement and dialogue between local law enforcement and youth.
For Military Day, as part of this year's camp theme days on August 22, there will be over 200 servicemembers invited to camp. The Browns will work with local military non-profits NEOPAT and USO Ohio, in addition to Gold Star Families. Military Day serves as an extension of the Browns' Salute to Service programming. Meals will be provided by Swensons, courtesy of CrossCountry Mortgage.
Thursday, August 24 will be the Browns Give Back theme day. Through the Browns Give Back platform, the Cleveland Browns are dedicated to improving education, championing social justice and advancing youth football. Activations onsite at training camp will be centered around how fans can continue to give back to their community.
Browns Give Back First and Ten Activations
Throughout training camp, Browns Give Back will emphasize its commitment to volunteerism through its signature First and Ten movement. At the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during camp, Browns community partners will be present to share opportunity for how fans can give back to their local neighborhoods. The Cleveland Browns First and Ten campaign was established in 2014 to inspire fans to volunteer to help their communities. Through First and Ten, the Browns are the only NFL club to promote a long-term volunteering program that unifies the team and its entire fan base, with the goal of impacting every individual's city across the globe, as well as the franchise's local community. Fans are encouraged to engage with @BrownsGiveBack to share their stories of how they contribute to their communities through volunteerism.
Cleveland Browns Foundation
The open practice on Wednesday, August 9 will be "Stay in the Game!" themed and feature a "Stay In The Game! School Supply Drive" campaign in partnership with Berea City Schools to collect school supplies in donation bins as fans enter camp.
Stay in the Game!Network Station and 50/50 Raffle
Throughout training camp, the Stay in the Game! Network will have staff onsite to share information with fans about the importance of good school attendance. Fans will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle for an autographed football by following and tagging @SITG_Browns.
During all Browns home games, the team holds a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Stay in the Game! Network, Shoes and Clothes for Kids, and the Cleveland State University Foundation. This will extend to training camp as fans can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets onsite or offsite via mobile for a lottery that will encompass all of 2023 training camp.
August 2023 marks four years since the launch of the Stay in the Game!Network. Through the statewide initiative, the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Columbus Crew Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Harvard's Proving Ground, work together to campaign, connect and convene with experts and supporters to dramatically improve attendance for students in Ohio. The team engages local school districts and promotes quality education by using attendance data and feedback from families to build a school-going culture, uncover and reduce common barriers to attendance and support engagement opportunities for students to thrive. For the 2023-24 school year, the Network will partner with 37 school districts throughout Ohio, positively impacting more than 200,000 students. To learn more visit, visit StayintheGame.org.
Membership Services
A select number of season ticket members each day will be invited to observe practice from the Sideline Club, presented by Ticketmaster and one of the team's four Premium Tailgates on the Brown side of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. The mobile units – four of which are available to rent on gamedays on the Twisted Tea Terrace, will be rented out for each home game with exceptional food, beverage, viewing and lounging options.
New this year, the VIP Chalet which is a pregame hospitality option will make its debut at the Sideline Club at training camp. The VIP Chalet will have multiple television screens, climate-controlled access, food and beverage offerings, and a gaming system. Two VIP Chalets will be available on the Twisted Tea Terrace, to be rented out for each home game. The Sideline Club will also have 12 "field seats" included within the footprint, which gives season ticket members and fans the ability to experience what field seats will be like at Cleveland Browns Stadium this season.
Partnership Activations
Courtesy of the Cleveland Browns and their partners, the first fans to enter the gates of each training session will receive a special team-themed promotional item as quantities remain available.
Promotional Giveaway Schedule
|DATE
|ITEM
|QUANTITY
|Tuesday, August 1
|Headbands provided by University Hospitals
|1,000
|Sunday, August 6
|Bucket Hats provided by Meijer
|500
|Monday, August 7
|Schedule Posters provided by Levin Furniture
|1,000
|Wednesday, August 9
|Sunglasses provided by Rumpke
|700
|Sunday, August 20
|Sunglasses provided by KeyBank
|1,500
|Tuesday, August 22
|Schedule Posters provided by Levin Furniture
|1,000
|Wednesday, August 23
|Seat Cushions
|500
|Thursday, August 24
|Koozies
|1,000
Partner Activation Area
Many proud partners of the Cleveland Browns will extend their year-round commitment to the league's best fans through unique activations at training camp. In addition to other onsite activations, the following local and national Browns partners will host fan engagements as scheduled on the Orange side of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
|DATE
|PARTNER ACTIVATION STATIONS
|Tuesday, August 1
|University Hospitals, ESPN, Ohio Sports Group
|Sunday, August 6
|University Hospitals, ESPN, SeaSide Events
|Monday, August 7
|University Hospitals, ESPN, Avocados from Peru
|Wednesday, August 9
|University Hospitals, ESPN, Avocados from Peru, Sugardale Truck
|Sunday, August 20
|University Hospitals, ESPN, SeaSide Events, Ken Ganley
|Tuesday, August 22
|University Hospitals, ESPN, Ohio Sports Group, Crown Royal, Ken Ganley
|Wednesday, August 23
|University Hospitals, ESPN, College Advantage, Ken Ganley
|Thursday, August 24
|University Hospitals, ESPN, Ken Ganley
Avocados from Peru (Aug. 7 and Aug. 9)
The Avo Browns Truck will be on-site for fans to enter the Ultimate Football Sweepstakes where four fans will participate in an on-field halftime competition during a 2023 home game. The winner will walk away with a 2023 Ford Lightning truck.
Barking Backers, presented by Milk-Bone
Fans can register their furry friend(s) for Barking Backers, the Fan Club for Dogs, presented by Milk-Bone onsite at Browns training camp.
Browns Fan Cruise, presented by Seaside Events (Aug. 6 and Aug. 20)
This first-ever Browns Fan Cruise, presented by Seaside Events, is all about loyal fans spending time together with your favorite alumni. Fans can stop by to learn about the ultimate Dawg Pound at Sea party on the amazing Independence of the Seas in March of 2024 and meet Browns Alumni Greg Pruitt who will be onsite signing autographs.
Browns Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale
Now a Browns training camp staple that will have its largest presence ever at camp this year, the Dawg Pound will have the opportunity to meet local animals in need of homes at the Browns Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale. Since the program's launch, more than 694 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) were adopted by Browns fans at training camp practices. The Northeast Ohio SPCA is a non-profit no-kill pet shelter located in Parma. For more information on the Northeast Ohio SPCA (9555 Brookpark Road, Parma, OH 44129), visit the organization's website.
CrossCountry Mortgage
After entering the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, fans can head to the Brown side of the facility and test their "speed to close" at the 40-yard dash.
Crown Royal (Aug. 20)
Crown Royal believes it's not what you have, it's what you give. So, they created the Purple Bag Project, packing and sending care packages to the most generous amongst us, our soldiers. Fans can assist in preparing Purple Bags for troops overseas during their activation.
Deja Blue Complimentary Water
When Browns fans are looking to cool down and relax between practice periods, Deja Blue and the Cleveland Browns are providing free water to guests throughout training camp to ensure fans stay hydrated.
Ken Ganley KIA (Aug. 20, Aug. 22, Aug. 23, Aug. 24)
Ken Ganley KIA will host an interactive area at training camp, featuring giveaway items and vehicles from Ken Ganley KIA's Mentor and Medina locations.
Meijer
Fans can visit the youth inflatables area to test their lower body strength at the Broad Jump presented by Meijer.
Ohio Sports Group (Aug. 1 and Aug. 22)
Browns memorabilia will be up for auction at each Ohio Sports Group activation, including pieces representing past and present players and moments.
Sugardale Hot Dog Truck and Trailer (Aug. 9)
Fans can stop by the Sugardale Hotdog Truck and Trailer for a free hot dog during practice on Aug. 9.
University Hospitals tent
Throughout camp, University Hospitals and its Healthy Fan program will host sign-ups and special giveaways at their tent near the east fence line. The program will run season long and fans can learn more by visiting: www.uhhospitals.org/Browns/healthy-fan-challenge During select sessions, University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute, Rainbow Babies and Children's and Seidman Cancer Center will be onsite with activities and giveaways.
850 ESPN
850 ESPN, one of the team's flagship radio stations and a member of the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network, will host an interactive area at training camp, featuring games and giveaways.
Fan Engagement
Youth Autograph Scavenger Hunt
New this year, there will be a Youth Autograph Scavenger Hunt, courtesy of Cardinal Credit Union, for the opportunity of post-practice autographs with current players. Children will "collect" six stamps by visiting different activations and locations around camp and scanning a QR code provided by the training camp staff at the station. A map will be provided after each stop to direct kids to the next location. The last stamp location will earn them a physical voucher. Up to 50 youth autograph vouchers are available to claim each day of open practice at training camp.
Daily Fan Activities Onsite
Training camp once again features many popular fan engagement elements, including inflatable games; NFL Combine drills including the vertical jump and the 40-yard dash; the Browns Give Back First and Ten tent; the Stay in the Game!Network location; oversized bobbleheads of Browns legends; and photo opportunities with "BROWNS" letters to complement other family-friendly and football-focused activities. New this year will be a Joe Thomas Hall of Fame photo station and a flag football agility station.
Alumni Signings
Additionally, all Browns fans attending practices can visit the Alumni Autograph Stage, presented by Keep It Fun Ohio, to collect an autograph of one of their favorite past players.
|DATE
|TIME
|ALUMNUS
|Tuesday, August 1
|1:15 – 2:30PM
|Hanford Dixon
|Sunday, August 6
|1:15 – 2:30PM
|Josh Cribbs Phil Taylor Dick Ambrose
|Monday, August 7
|1:15 – 2:30PM
|Reggie Langhorne
|Wednesday, August 9
|1:15 – 2:30PM
|Felix Wright
|Sunday, August 20
|1:15 – 2:30PM
|John Hughes
|Tuesday, August 22
|12:45 – 2:00PM
|Greg Pruitt
|Wednesday, August 23
|12:45 – 2:00PM
|Dave Zastudil
|Thursday, August 24
|12:45 – 2:00PM
|Frank Stams
2023 Browns Training Camp Open Practice Schedule at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
|DATE
|TIME
|Tuesday, August 1
|2:00PM
|Sunday, August 6
|2:00PM
|Monday, August 7
|2:00PM
|Wednesday, August 9
|2:00PM
|Sunday, August 20
|2:00PM
|Tuesday, August 22
|1:25PM
|Wednesday, August 23
|1:25PM
|Thursday, August 24
|11:30AM
*Gates open one hour prior to listed start time
**All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the fieldhouse will be closed to the public due to space limitations.
Fan Attendance Information
Fans can download the Browns Mobile App for up-to-date information and compelling stories throughout the year. The Browns Mobile App will offer fans important updates prior to each training camp session, including weather and activation elements specific to that date, as well as access to 50/50 Raffle tickets, benefitting the Stay in the Game!Network. Fans are encouraged to download the app, create a profile and enable notifications to receive all pertinent training camp details as soon as they are available.
Fans will enter training camp practices from the Beech Street entrance located on the south side of the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Information on parking will be shared with fans when receiving tickets to their respective sessions.
Due to space constraints, fans will be unable to remain onsite in the event inclement weather causes the team's practice to move indoors. Through the Browns Mobile App and social media platforms, the team will notify ticketholders as soon as possible if a session will be hosted inside the fieldhouse.
2023 Cleveland Browns Training Camp Prohibited/Allowed Items*
- The team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Visit*NFL.com/allclear*for information on permitted/prohibited bags.
- Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are not permitted. Fans will be able to sit in the bleachers overlooking the practice fields on a first-come, first-serve basis. Wheelchair/ADA seating will also be available.
- Metal, plastic or glass containers of any kind, unless specific to medical needs, cannot be brought into the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, including but not limited to coolers, ice chests or thermal containers. Clear and unopened plastic water bottles (no larger than 20 ounces) are allowed.
- Weapons, noisemakers, umbrellas, animals, aerosol cans, laser pointers and inflatable items are not permitted onsite.
- Smoking is prohibited.
- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
- Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan's enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches). Please note camera bags are also subject to the NFL Clear Bag policy.
- Strollers are not permitted.
*All items are subject to examination and may ultimately be prohibited onsite by the Browns to ensure an enjoyable experience for all personnel at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Rules are also subject to change at the team's discretion. Inebriated or uncooperative guests will not be granted admittance.