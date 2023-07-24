Training Camp Observations from the 3rd day at The Greenbrier

-With Cooper sidelined, QB Deshaun Watson threw multiple passes in the 11-on-11 period to Elijah Moore, whose smooth route-running and soft hands were on display even in individual and group periods. One of the more notable plays of the practice was when Moore took an end-around handoff from Watson.

-Rookie WR Cedric Tillman made an impressive catch on a pass that looked a bit off target in the passing period before team drills began. He re-adjusted to the ball by angling his body to the right after initially shuffling left and secured the catch.

-Tillman's size also makes him stand out in the huddle. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he is the biggest receiver on the roster.

-Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn't participate much in team drills, which was similar to how the Browns were managing him in spring practices. Thompson-Robinson, however, continued to take mental reps behind the huddle to simulate his reads. Watson, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond all took the lion's share of practice reps during team drills.

-Practice started with a field goal session for K Cade York, who (unofficially) converted on all of his attempts, including a 51-yard field goal to end the session.