On-Field Observations

Training Camp Observations from the 3rd day at The Greenbrier

The Browns hit the practice fields at The Greenbrier and kicked up the intensity on their third day of training camp

Jul 24, 2023 at 03:44 PM
Poisal_Anthony copy
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

072423_Observations

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — After two lights days of work to kick off the week at The Greenbrier, the Browns strapped on their helmets and upped the intensity on their third day of training camp.

The work was still on the lighter side — there was only just one team period — which was no surprise given the Browns have an extra week of camp to prepare for the season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, however, said the Browns will ramp up the speed throughout the week as the team prepares for padded practices on Friday and Saturday.

"We'll start adding some situations and will start going against each other at a slower pace until we have the pads on," he said. "A lot of this is just getting the tolerance from a muscle standpoint and getting ready for a 17-plus game season. We want to make sure we're ramping up appropriately."

Here were the other noteworthy bits from a sunny day in West Virginia.

-The Browns' only team drill was an 11-on-11 period where the offense was working on hurry-up plays. The drill appeared to be a notch below a full-speed drill and the defense wasn't attacking balls while in the air, but the setting still offered some notable nuggets.

-One of them was about CB Denzel Ward, who continued to see snaps from the slot again. It's a position Ward hasn't played much of in the NFL, but defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz appears ready to continue working him in the inside as he attempts to mold a versatile cornerback room capable of matching up well against all speeds and body sizes of opposing receiver rooms. CB Greg Newsome II was the primary slot player last year and still figures to see a large share of practice snaps in that position as camp progresses.

-WR Amari Cooper didn't participate in practice and was off to the side due to a minor tweak suffered Sunday in a light practice. Head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn't concerned about Cooper and believes he'll return soon.

Photos: Training Camp Day 1

Check out photos of the team during the first day of Training Camp

20230724-CK-08
1 / 88
Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
2 / 88

Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
3 / 88

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
4 / 88

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
5 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
6 / 88

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
7 / 88

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
8 / 88

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
9 / 88

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
10 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
11 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
12 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
13 / 88

Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
14 / 88

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
15 / 88

Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
16 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
17 / 88

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
18 / 88

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
19 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
20 / 88

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Joseph Charlton (16) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
21 / 88

Punter Joseph Charlton (16) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
22 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
23 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
24 / 88

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
25 / 88

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
26 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
27 / 88

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) OR Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
28 / 88

Running Back Hassan Hall (30) OR Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
29 / 88

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
30 / 88

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
31 / 88

Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) OR Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
32 / 88

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) OR Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
33 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
34 / 88

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (19) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
35 / 88

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (19) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
36 / 88

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
37 / 88

Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tackle Hunter Thedford (60) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
38 / 88

Tackle Hunter Thedford (60) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
39 / 88

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director of High Performance Shaun Huls during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
40 / 88

Director of High Performance Shaun Huls during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) speaks to News 5 Cleveland Reporter Camryn Justice during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
41 / 88

Kicker Cade York (3) speaks to News 5 Cleveland Reporter Camryn Justice during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
42 / 88

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
43 / 88

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
44 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
45 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
46 / 88

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
47 / 88

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
48 / 88

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
49 / 88

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Equipment Intern Alex Kujawa during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
50 / 88

Equipment Intern Alex Kujawa during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
51 / 88

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
52 / 88

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
53 / 88

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
54 / 88

Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
55 / 88

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
56 / 88

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
57 / 88

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
58 / 88

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Assistant Zach Dunn and Senior Assistant/Special Projects Coach Kevin Rogers during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
59 / 88

Defensive Assistant Zach Dunn and Senior Assistant/Special Projects Coach Kevin Rogers during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
60 / 88

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
61 / 88

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
62 / 88

Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
63 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
64 / 88

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
65 / 88

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
66 / 88

Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
67 / 88

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
68 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
69 / 88

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
70 / 88

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
71 / 88

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
72 / 88

Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
73 / 88

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
74 / 88

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
75 / 88

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
76 / 88

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
77 / 88

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
78 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
79 / 88

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
80 / 88

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
81 / 88

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
82 / 88

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
83 / 88

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
84 / 88

The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
85 / 88

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
86 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
87 / 88

The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
88 / 88

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

-With Cooper sidelined, QB Deshaun Watson threw multiple passes in the 11-on-11 period to Elijah Moore, whose smooth route-running and soft hands were on display even in individual and group periods. One of the more notable plays of the practice was when Moore took an end-around handoff from Watson.

-Rookie WR Cedric Tillman made an impressive catch on a pass that looked a bit off target in the passing period before team drills began. He re-adjusted to the ball by angling his body to the right after initially shuffling left and secured the catch.

-Tillman's size also makes him stand out in the huddle. At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he is the biggest receiver on the roster.

-Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn't participate much in team drills, which was similar to how the Browns were managing him in spring practices. Thompson-Robinson, however, continued to take mental reps behind the huddle to simulate his reads. Watson, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond all took the lion's share of practice reps during team drills.

-Practice started with a field goal session for K Cade York, who (unofficially) converted on all of his attempts, including a 51-yard field goal to end the session.

-Practice ended with a punting session — although punts were simulated through the JUGS machine. Returners included Jaelon Darden, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Demetric Felton Jr.

Related Content

news

On-Field Observations: Kicking competition shifts into high gear with pressure kicks

Zane Gonzalez, Ross Martin battling for job

news

On-Field Observations: Browns hoping for best after DB E.J. Gaines' practice injury

The veteran DB went down in a team drill Sunday

news

On-Field Observations: Jarvis Landry provides one last 'wow' catch for training camp fans

The Pro Bowl receiver put on a show at final open practice

news

On-Field Observations: Testy practice gets Browns 1 day closer to Buffalo game

A trio of skirmishes broke out during Tuesday's practice; coach Hue Jackson says such is life in camp

news

On-Field Observations: Emotions run high as Browns find their competitive fire

'I'm surprised that just now it's getting testy'

news

On-Field Observations: Browns prepare for preseason debut on soggy day

Cleveland plays the Giants Thursday in New York

news

On-Field Observations: Browns move forward without Corey Coleman

Rashard Higgins, Antonio Callaway get even more work with 1st team offense

news

On-Field Observations: No days off for Jarvis Landry

Cleveland's star WR gets the next closest thing at Saturday's practice

news

On-Field Observations: Jarvis Landry dazzles while defense shines in scrimmage

Browns held their first intrasquad scrimmage Friday evening

news

On-Field Observations: Browns crank up intensity on eve of scrimmage

'You have to build that foundation through training camp'

news

On-Field Observations: 1st day goal for Joel Bitonio at left tackle? Stop Myles Garrett

Former left guard appears to hold his own on 1st day

Advertising