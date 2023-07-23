Browns continue rollout of improved offensive playbook

The playbook is designed to bring more out of QB Deshaun Watson while still generating explosive rushing opportunities for Nick Chubb

Jul 23, 2023 at 05:18 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

072323_Playbook

As the 2023 season approaches, the Browns are looking to implement a revamped offense — one that will bring more out of QB Deshaun Watson while also allowing RB Nick Chubb to continue finding plenty of success in the run game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski shared some of the knowledge behind the basis of the playbook Sunday at The Greenbrier, explaining how Watson adds his input into the process.

"When we design everything, it's always making sure it fits Deshaun's eyes," Stefanski said. "Maybe it's a concept he's done over the years. Maybe it's a concept we both saw that we're going to try it out.

"That's really what the spring is for. That's what, as we get going here into our installs, seeing what fits him, seeing what fits our entire offense, what fits Nick (Chubb), what fits the line, what fits our pass catchers. That's kind of the work that we're doing right now."

Photos: Phase II Workout at the Greenbrier

Check out photos of the team conducting a Phase II workout at the Greenbrier before Training Camp

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
1 / 93

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
2 / 93

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
3 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
4 / 93

Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
5 / 93

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
6 / 93

Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
7 / 93

The defense after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
8 / 93

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
9 / 93

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
10 / 93

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
11 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
12 / 93

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
13 / 93

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
14 / 93

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
15 / 93

Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Lynch during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
16 / 93

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
17 / 93

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
18 / 93

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebackers Coach Jason Tarver during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
19 / 93

Linebackers Coach Jason Tarver during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
20 / 93

Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
21 / 93

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
22 / 93

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
23 / 93

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
24 / 93

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
25 / 93

Center Nick Harris (53) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
26 / 93

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
27 / 93

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
28 / 93

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
29 / 93

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
30 / 93

Tight end David Njoku (85) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
31 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
32 / 93

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
33 / 93

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
34 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
35 / 93

A helmet during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
36 / 93

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
37 / 93

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
38 / 93

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
39 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
40 / 93

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
41 / 93

Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
42 / 93

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
43 / 93

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
44 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
45 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
46 / 93

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
47 / 93

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
48 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
49 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
50 / 93

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
51 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
52 / 93

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
53 / 93

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight end David Njoku (85) after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
54 / 93

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight end David Njoku (85) after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
55 / 93

Running back Nick Chubb (24) speaks to the media after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Microphones after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
56 / 93

Microphones after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Athletic Trainer Maikee Migallos after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
57 / 93

Assistant Athletic Trainer Maikee Migallos after Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Gatorade during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
58 / 93

Gatorade during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
59 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
60 / 93

Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Gatorade during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
61 / 93

Gatorade during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
62 / 93

Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
63 / 93

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The offense during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
64 / 93

The offense during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
65 / 93

Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Athletic Trainer Stefan Varner during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
66 / 93

Assistant Athletic Trainer Stefan Varner during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
67 / 93

Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
68 / 93

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
69 / 93

Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Athletic Trainer Maikee Migallos during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
70 / 93

Assistant Athletic Trainer Maikee Migallos during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
71 / 93

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
72 / 93

Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
73 / 93

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
74 / 93

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
75 / 93

Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
76 / 93

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
77 / 93

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
78 / 93

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
79 / 93

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
80 / 93

Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
81 / 93

Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach Ashton Grant during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
82 / 93

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Christovich during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
83 / 93

Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Christovich during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
84 / 93

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Director of Equipment Operations Brad Melland and Assistant Director of Equipment Operations Kory Gillissie during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
85 / 93

Director of Equipment Operations Brad Melland and Assistant Director of Equipment Operations Kory Gillissie during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
86 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
87 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
88 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
89 / 93

A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
90 / 93

A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
91 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
92 / 93

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.
93 / 93

A press conference backdrop during Phase II Fieldwork at The Greenbrier on July 23, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

This is Watson's first full offseason with the team, which has allowed him to feel extra comfort learning the offense while also taking a higher leadership position around the team.

"Personally, I'm in a different space," Watson said. "I feel really well, feel really good, comfortable being around the guys, the locker room, the coaching staff, the organization, and just the city of Cleveland. So having an opportunity to go into the season, full offseason locked in and focused definitely feels good and I want to continue to keep channeling and cherishing all that energy."

Despite potential changes to the offense, Chubb, who ran for 1,525 yards last season, will still be a focal point, and Stefanski made sure to emphasize that as he discussed how the playbook creation process has looked.

"There's a lot of discussion league-wide about the value of a running back," Stefanski said. "Is running back still as valuable? I mean, for us, it is. We've got the best in the business, in my opinion. And I know that conversation, and I know it's complicated, but for us, we're thrilled with the guys we have."

Chubb's versatility is a valuable asset to the Browns and could show more this season, as it allows them to utilize unique formations and plays. While it may be new for him to play in a spread-out offense with more passes to the running backs, Watson reassured that Chubb is comfortable adjusting to the new style.

"Chubb is a big part of the offense, and we know that," Watson said. "We will continue to feature him and do what he is great at. He's going to embrace his role."

Last season, the Browns ranked in the top 5 for rushing attempts. Chubb had an average of 18 attempts per game.

That number could go up for Chubb this season now that Kareem Hunt is no longer on the roster, but the Browns are also expecting much more success from Watson in the pass game, too.

And Stefanski is confident Watson will be able to do that with the new plays and added flexibility he's giving him to take command of the offense.

"When the quarterback likes the play I like the play," Stefanski said. "We've talked about this before, there's so much football, so much scheme. When a quarterback is comfortable with a play, he typically makes it work."

Related Links

Related Content

news

5 things we learned from Andrew Berry's training camp news conference

Berry took the podium after the Browns wrapped up their second day of practice at The Greenbrier

news

Marquise Goodwin's recovery 'is inspirational' for Amari Cooper, Browns teammates

Goodwin will still be with the team through training camp despite undergoing recovery for blood clots

news

Browns begin training camp, team-bonding opportunities in 'beautiful' settings at The Greenbrier

The Browns kicked off their first day of training camp with a walk-thru practice and will look to seize team-bonding opportunities throughout the week

news

Browns sign Austin Watkins Jr.

Watkins is officially in his first NFL season out of UAB.

Advertising