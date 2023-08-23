On-Field Observations

Browns training camp observations: Browns make the most of an indoor practice

Due to bad weather, the Browns had practice inside Wednesday.

Aug 23, 2023 at 04:57 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

O line

After practicing outside on a beautiful Tuesday, the Browns had to practice indoors Wednesday due to bad weather in the area. 

Despite the rain, the Browns maintained high energy levels during their padded practice with impressive plays made by both the offense and defense.

It was apparent from the start of team drills that coach Kevin Stefanski wanted to see his backup RBs in action. RB Jordan Wilkins and RB John Kelly Jr. split first-string snaps Wednesday as RB Nick Chubb watched from the sidelines during team drills.

"I think it's great competition," Stefanski said. "Unfortunate for Jerome (Ford), but great opportunity for those other guys to get good reps out here at practice, getting great reps in the game. So, I think it's a great competition in that entire room."

Photos: Training Camp Day 16

Check out photos of the team during the sixteenth day of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71), Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68), Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71), Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68), Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Cornerback Gavin Heslop (41) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

The offense during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
The offense during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 16 of Training Camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 23, 2023.

In 11-on-11, it's always hard to tell if a run was good because the defense isn't tackling, but Wednesday's practice saw big holes and great cuts that Wilkins and Kelly Jr. exploited.

Wilkins showed great vision on inside handoffs, finding open holes multiple times at practice. He had at least four runs that were 10-yard gains before a defender was near him.

Kelly Jr. had two big runs that were noticeable to the Browns coaching staff. On a draw play, Kelly Jr. took the ball up the middle and followed RG Wyatt Teller up the field for a big gain. Later, he took a handoff up the left sideline for 40 yards for a touchdown.

WR Elijah Moore continued to be utilized all over the field and made the most out of plays from the backfield on back-to-back plays on 11-on-11 drills. Moore and QB Deshaun Watson ran a read option on the first snap, in which Moore received the handoffs and gained 7 yards. Moore ran out to the flats on the second snap, but Watson passed to WR Amari Cooper for a 15-yard gain.

Stefanski brought back the crowd noise toward the middle of practice Wednesday. On the first play, Watson threw a 50-yard bomb to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones for a TD. Watson then completed a 20-yard pass to Cooper and, off play-action, connected with Moore, who ran a deep post for a TD.

The highlights on offense came from WR David Bell and WR Jalen Wayne, who made spectacular catches. 

 The offense had good moments, but the defense was also consistent throughout the day in every period. The defensive backs and linebackers had multiple pass breakups. CB Martin Emerson Jr. and S Juan Thornhill both snagged interceptions.

 Myles Garrett again caused havoc for the offensive line. There aren't official sacks in practice, however, Garrett, who played minimal snaps, would've had multiples if they counted.

 "There's always a reason why he'll win, but, I mean, he's just good at what he does," T Jedrick Wills Jr said. "Going against him as a whole, that's a challenge. I hope, I pray for everybody else he has to go against."

Advertising