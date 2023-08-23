Browns training camp observations: Browns make the most of an indoor practice

In 11-on-11, it's always hard to tell if a run was good because the defense isn't tackling, but Wednesday's practice saw big holes and great cuts that Wilkins and Kelly Jr. exploited.

Wilkins showed great vision on inside handoffs, finding open holes multiple times at practice. He had at least four runs that were 10-yard gains before a defender was near him.

Kelly Jr. had two big runs that were noticeable to the Browns coaching staff. On a draw play, Kelly Jr. took the ball up the middle and followed RG Wyatt Teller up the field for a big gain. Later, he took a handoff up the left sideline for 40 yards for a touchdown.

WR Elijah Moore continued to be utilized all over the field and made the most out of plays from the backfield on back-to-back plays on 11-on-11 drills. Moore and QB Deshaun Watson ran a read option on the first snap, in which Moore received the handoffs and gained 7 yards. Moore ran out to the flats on the second snap, but Watson passed to WR Amari Cooper for a 15-yard gain.

Stefanski brought back the crowd noise toward the middle of practice Wednesday. On the first play, Watson threw a 50-yard bomb to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones for a TD. Watson then completed a 20-yard pass to Cooper and, off play-action, connected with Moore, who ran a deep post for a TD.

The highlights on offense came from WR David Bell and WR Jalen Wayne, who made spectacular catches.

The offense had good moments, but the defense was also consistent throughout the day in every period. The defensive backs and linebackers had multiple pass breakups. CB Martin Emerson Jr. and S Juan Thornhill both snagged interceptions.

Myles Garrett again caused havoc for the offensive line. There aren't official sacks in practice, however, Garrett, who played minimal snaps, would've had multiples if they counted.