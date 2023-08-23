Deshaun Watson excited to 'compete' Saturday vs. Super Bowl champs

Deshaun Watson is excited to play Saturday in Kansas City against his friend Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Like the Commanders game, Watson will start for the Browns and play one or two drives.

The Browns and Watson were thrilled to participate in two joint practices with the NFC Champion Eagles last week and now they are excited to play against the Chiefs. Watson expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to face off against two Super Bowl teams and noted that the offense has been steadily improving after encountering various defensive schemes.

"We keep adding on and taking a step forward every day," Watson said. "We know we are not all the way there yet, and we shouldn't be. It's small details in the offense we would like to work on. Especially going against a good Philadelphia defense."

On Saturday, Watson will aim to execute a smooth and flawless operation. He is anticipated to take around 20-25 snaps. He mentioned how Coach Kevin Stefanski has given control of the offense to be free and audible to different plays as he sees fit.

During the preseason, the Browns have spent most of their time on the road. Watson said this experience has helped the team strengthen its bond as it challenged them mentally.

The former NFL passing leader is focused and wants to do anything possible for the team's success. He will treat Saturday as a regular season game and is not looking to hold back.