Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Hall of Fame Game vs. Jets

Cleveland heads to Canton to play New York in the Hall of Fame Game

Jul 31, 2023 at 06:12 PM
The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 0 game Thursday against the Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. and the game can be seen on NBC.

Offense

Position1st2nd3rd4th5th6th
WRAmari CooperJaelon DardenAnthony Schwartz(Mike Harley Jr.)(Michael Woods II)
LTJedrick Wills Jr.James Hudson IIITyrone Wheatley Jr.
LGJoel BitonioMichael DunnWes Martin
CEthan PocicNick Harris*Luke Wypler
RGWyatt TellerDrew ForbesColby Gossett
RTJack Conklin*Dawand JonesHunter Thedford
TEDavid NjokuJordan AkinsHarrison BryantZaire Mitchell-PadenThomas Greaney
WRDonovan Peoples-JonesDavid BellDaylen BaldwinRa'Shaun Henry
QBDeshaun WatsonJoshua DobbsKellen Mond*Dorian Thompson Robinson
RBNick ChubbJerome FordDemetric Felton Jr.John Kelly Jr.Nate McCrary*Hassan Hall
WRElijah Moore*Cedric TillmanJakeem Grant Sr.Austin Watkins Jr.(Marquise Goodwin)

Defense

Position1st2nd3rd4th5th
LDEMyles GarrettOgbo Okoronkwo*Isaiah McGuire*Lonnie Phelps
LDTDalvin TomlinsonTrysten HillMaurice Hurst IISam Kamara
RDTJordan ElliottTommy TogiaiSiaki IkaMichael Dwumfour
RDEZa'Darius SmithAlex WrightIsaiah Thomas*Jeremiah Martin
WILLJeremiah Owusu-KoramoahTony Fields II*Charlie Thomas
MIKEAnthony Walker Jr.Jacob PhillipsJordan Kunaszyk
SAMSione TakitakiMatthew Adams*Mohamoud Diabate
LCBDenzel WardA.J. Green IIIThomas Graham Jr.*Cameron MitchellChris Westry
RCBGreg Newsome IIMartin Emerson Jr.Mike Ford Jr.*Caleb Biggers
SSGrant DelpitD'Anthony Bell*Ronnie Hickman
FSJuan ThornhillRodney McLeodBubba Bolden*Tanner McCallister

Special Teams

Position1st2nd3rd
PCorey BojorquezJoseph Charlton
KCade York
HCorey Bojoroquez
KRJakeem Grant Sr.Jerome FordJaelon Darden
PRJakeem Grant Sr.Donovan Peoples-JonesJaelon Darden
LSCharley Hughlett

* - rookie

() - injured

