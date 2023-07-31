Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Hall of Fame Game vs. Jets

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 0 game Thursday against the Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. and the game can be seen on NBC.
Offense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|6th
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Jaelon Darden
|Anthony Schwartz
|(Mike Harley Jr.)
|(Michael Woods II)
|LT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|James Hudson III
|Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|Michael Dunn
|Wes Martin
|C
|Ethan Pocic
|Nick Harris
|*Luke Wypler
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|Drew Forbes
|Colby Gossett
|RT
|Jack Conklin
|*Dawand Jones
|Hunter Thedford
|TE
|David Njoku
|Jordan Akins
|Harrison Bryant
|Zaire Mitchell-Paden
|Thomas Greaney
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|David Bell
|Daylen Baldwin
|Ra'Shaun Henry
|QB
|Deshaun Watson
|Joshua Dobbs
|Kellen Mond
|*Dorian Thompson Robinson
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Jerome Ford
|Demetric Felton Jr.
|John Kelly Jr.
|Nate McCrary
|*Hassan Hall
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|*Cedric Tillman
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|Austin Watkins Jr.
|(Marquise Goodwin)
Defense
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|LDE
|Myles Garrett
|Ogbo Okoronkwo
|*Isaiah McGuire
|*Lonnie Phelps
|LDT
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|Trysten Hill
|Maurice Hurst II
|Sam Kamara
|RDT
|Jordan Elliott
|Tommy Togiai
|Siaki Ika
|Michael Dwumfour
|RDE
|Za'Darius Smith
|Alex Wright
|Isaiah Thomas
|*Jeremiah Martin
|WILL
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Tony Fields II
|*Charlie Thomas
|MIKE
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|Jacob Phillips
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|Matthew Adams
|*Mohamoud Diabate
|LCB
|Denzel Ward
|A.J. Green III
|Thomas Graham Jr.
|*Cameron Mitchell
|Chris Westry
|RCB
|Greg Newsome II
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|Mike Ford Jr.
|*Caleb Biggers
|SS
|Grant Delpit
|D'Anthony Bell
|*Ronnie Hickman
|FS
|Juan Thornhill
|Rodney McLeod
|Bubba Bolden
|*Tanner McCallister
Special Teams
|Position
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|P
|Corey Bojorquez
|Joseph Charlton
|K
|Cade York
|H
|Corey Bojoroquez
|KR
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|Jerome Ford
|Jaelon Darden
|PR
|Jakeem Grant Sr.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Jaelon Darden
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
* - rookie
() - injured