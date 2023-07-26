NFL Top 100 Players list: Browns Edge Rusher Za'Darius Smith ranks No. 84

Browns edge rusher Za'Darius Smith has returned to the Top 100 NFL player list.
Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler, was ranked No. 84 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023 list, his first time on the list since 2021. In 2022, Smith managed to achieve 10 sacks in his lone season with the Minnesota Vikings, making him one of five players to record 10 sacks in three of the past four seasons.
Smith was ranked No. 51 in 2021 for his success in the 2020 season when he totaled 12.5 sacks with the Packers. He was also ranked No. 48 in 2020 after a 13.5-sack season in 2019.
He has 54.5 career sacks since starting his NFL career with Baltimore in 2015.
