NFL Top 100 Players list: Browns Edge Rusher Za'Darius Smith ranks No. 84

Smith’s 2022 performance landed him back on the NFL’s Top 100

Jul 25, 2023 at 08:00 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

072523_SmithTop100

Browns edge rusher Za'Darius Smith has returned to the Top 100 NFL player list.

Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler, was ranked No. 84 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2023 list, his first time on the list since 2021. In 2022, Smith managed to achieve 10 sacks in his lone season with the Minnesota Vikings, making him one of five players to record 10 sacks in three of the past four seasons.

Smith was ranked No. 51 in 2021 for his success in the 2020 season when he totaled 12.5 sacks with the Packers. He was also ranked No. 48 in 2020 after a 13.5-sack season in 2019.

He has 54.5 career sacks since starting his NFL career with Baltimore in 2015.

Photos: Training Camp Day 1

Check out photos of the team during the first day of Training Camp

20230724-CK-08
1 / 88
Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
2 / 88

Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
3 / 88

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
4 / 88

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
5 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
6 / 88

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
7 / 88

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
8 / 88

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
9 / 88

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
10 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
11 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
12 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
13 / 88

Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
14 / 88

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
15 / 88

Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
16 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
17 / 88

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
18 / 88

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
19 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
20 / 88

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Joseph Charlton (16) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
21 / 88

Punter Joseph Charlton (16) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
22 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
23 / 88

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
24 / 88

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
25 / 88

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
26 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
27 / 88

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) OR Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
28 / 88

Running Back Hassan Hall (30) OR Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
29 / 88

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
30 / 88

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
31 / 88

Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) OR Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
32 / 88

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) OR Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
33 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
34 / 88

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (19) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
35 / 88

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (19) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
36 / 88

Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
37 / 88

Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tackle Hunter Thedford (60) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
38 / 88

Tackle Hunter Thedford (60) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
39 / 88

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director of High Performance Shaun Huls during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
40 / 88

Director of High Performance Shaun Huls during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) speaks to News 5 Cleveland Reporter Camryn Justice during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
41 / 88

Kicker Cade York (3) speaks to News 5 Cleveland Reporter Camryn Justice during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
42 / 88

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
43 / 88

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
44 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
45 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
46 / 88

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
47 / 88

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
48 / 88

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
49 / 88

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Equipment Intern Alex Kujawa during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
50 / 88

Equipment Intern Alex Kujawa during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
51 / 88

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
52 / 88

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
53 / 88

Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
54 / 88

Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
55 / 88

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
56 / 88

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
57 / 88

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
58 / 88

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Assistant Zach Dunn and Senior Assistant/Special Projects Coach Kevin Rogers during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
59 / 88

Defensive Assistant Zach Dunn and Senior Assistant/Special Projects Coach Kevin Rogers during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
60 / 88

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
61 / 88

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
62 / 88

Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
63 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
64 / 88

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
65 / 88

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
66 / 88

Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
67 / 88

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
68 / 88

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
69 / 88

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
70 / 88

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
71 / 88

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
72 / 88

Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
73 / 88

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
74 / 88

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
75 / 88

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
76 / 88

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
77 / 88

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
78 / 88

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
79 / 88

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
80 / 88

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
81 / 88

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
82 / 88

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
83 / 88

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
84 / 88

The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
85 / 88

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
86 / 88

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
87 / 88

The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
88 / 88

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
