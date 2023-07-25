Training Camp Story of the Day

Myles Garrett believes revamped defensive line is 'learning from each other'

With several new and young pieces on the defensive line, Garrett believes the new-look group has already built a lot of chemistry

Jul 25, 2023
Doc Louallen

The Browns' defensive line has no shortage of reasons to believe it will be more potent this season than a year ago.

With the new acquisitions of DT Dalvin Tomlinson and DE Za'Darius Smith — as well a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz, whose coaching calling card has been building demonic defensive lines — the Browns believe they could have the league's top D-Line.

Pro Bowl DE Myles Garrett is doing all he can to bring the group closer to that label.

"It's about us, the D line — we're all worried about each other's success," he said. "It's not about one person. It's not about trying to teach the young guys. Everybody can learn from every individual. So there are some young guys who have some things I haven't seen or have some instances that maybe I pick up on.

"We're just learning from each other and just trying to pass along the information that we have."

Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas are all either first or second-year players who are expected to have chances to demonstrate development — and all players Garrett has shared his wisdom with.

Garrett also believes those guys have brought an added level of chemistry to the group. He appreciates how his group has a good balance of humor and professionalism, knowing when to joke around and also when to be serious.

"They like to have fun, they like to joke around, but as soon as you go on the field, it's all business, and that's how it should be," Garrett said. There's a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge in the room, guys who know how the routine should look and how to be a professional. And that helps a lot, especially building that mold for the young guys so they know how camp is supposed to work, the season supposed to work, and how to be a professional."

The members of the defensive line have bonded during the offseason and have been spending time together outside of football-related events.

"Being around the guys, going to dinner when we have our off time, we're sitting together," Garrett said. "But just being around each other early in the morning, and also tonight. All that time that we have before splitting up, going our own separate ways. Even after dinner, guys linking up to just have discussions, talk about the world, talk about politics or religion or whatever it is.

"Things that bring us closer and get insight on your brother, that means a lot to guys and helps you understand and really start to love your brother. And you want to give your all for him."

