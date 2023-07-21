Browns arrive at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for training camp

Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and other Browns veterans arrived Friday for training camp

Jul 21, 2023 at 12:52 PM
Doc Louallen

072023_CampBegins

After rookies and the QBs reported Wednesday, Browns veterans have will arrived Friday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus before the Browns' 2023 training camp kicks off Saturday.

The team will be heading to Greenbrier, West Virginia for eight total practices to kick off camp.

Open practices return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Aug. 1, the first of eight total practices the Browns will open to fans.

We'll have you covered — both in West Virginia and back in Cleveland — all the news, observations and takeaways from the practice fields.

Photos: Field Work

Check out photos of quarterbacks, rookies and coaches working before camp

20230720-MS-21
1 / 38
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
2 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
3 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
4 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
5 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
6 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
7 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
8 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
9 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
10 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pads during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
11 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
12 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
13 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
14 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
15 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
16 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
17 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
18 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
19 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
20 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
21 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pads during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
22 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight End Coach T.C. McCartney during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
23 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Senior Offensive Assistant Bill Musgrave during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
24 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
25 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
26 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
27 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Grounds Supervisor Scott Springer during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
28 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
29 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight End Coach T.C. McCartney during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
30 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
31 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
32 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
33 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
34 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
35 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
36 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Senior Assistant/Special Projects Coach Kevin Rogers during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
37 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a field workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 20, 2023.
38 / 38

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
