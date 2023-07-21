Browns arrive at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for training camp

After rookies and the QBs reported Wednesday, Browns veterans have will arrived Friday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus before the Browns' 2023 training camp kicks off Saturday.
The team will be heading to Greenbrier, West Virginia for eight total practices to kick off camp.
Open practices return to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on Aug. 1, the first of eight total practices the Browns will open to fans.
We'll have you covered — both in West Virginia and back in Cleveland — all the news, observations and takeaways from the practice fields.
