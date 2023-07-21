Browns declare non-football illness to WR Marquise Goodwin

The Browns on Friday declared non-football illness to WR Marquise Goodwin, who will miss the start of training camp due to blood clots.

Goodwin, a 10th-year veteran who signed with the Browns during free agency, said he began experiencing discomfort in his legs and slight shortness of breath during organized team activities in the spring, and a check-up revealed the blood clots in his legs and lungs.

"It was really alarming at first because I've experienced injury throughout my career, but it's never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it's not taken care of," he said. "It was frightening at first, but now I'm at ease with it. I've prayed and just given it over to God. It's out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward."

Goodwin has played in 102 career games and has 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 16.2 yards per reception across his career, which started in Buffalo as a third-round pick in 2013. He spent four seasons with the Bills before joining the 49ers for three seasons, including a career-best year in 2017 when he totaled 962 receiving yards. He joined the Bears in 2021 and played with the Seahawks last season.

Goodwin plans to continue being around the team and in meetings as training camp begins and is eager to remain a supportive teammate.

"It's one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor's control and out of the trainer's control," he said. "It's really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings.