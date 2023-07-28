M.J. Emerson Jr. carries 'ultimate competitor' mindset into second NFL season

Emerson, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds, brought a strong and physical presence to the cornerback room. With Jim Schwartz as the Browns' new defensive coordinator, Emerson's size should give him even more opportunities to make plays as Schwartz's schemes heavily lean on more man coverage matchups

As a result, Emerson will have ample opportunities to demonstrate his strength, particularly at the line of scrimmage before a receiver has a chance to gain separation.

"I enjoy one-on-one matchups because it's just the coaches and your team," Emerson said. "They're trusting you to eliminate this guy. So that's what we live on. Cornerbacks — we want to eliminate our man and play fast. So, I love playing man-to-man. It's just me and you, and may the best man win."

Emerson is experiencing a greater sense of calm and feels that the game is slowing down for him compared to his rookie year. Last season, he gained confidence as opposing quarterbacks frequently tested his lack of NFL experience by throwing at him.

Perhaps those quarterbacks learned a lesson or two about how tough Emerson can be — he was no ordinary third-round cornerback.

And if they didn't, Emerson will keep welcoming the challenge.