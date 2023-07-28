BrownsCamp Daily: Players embracing team-bonding aspect of week at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The main goal for the Browns this week at West Virginia has always been about bringing the team together for activities that went beyond the football field.

Yes, the players have had practices and their normal training camp meetings just about every day since their arrival Saturday, but Wednesday provided them their first off day — and an opportunity to get away from football.

Golf, movies, video games and hiking were among the activities players used to take advantage of the time.

"I don't think I've been anywhere without another (defensive back) with me," cornerback M.J. Emerson Jr. said. "We've just been here just trying to build that chemistry with each other. I don't know why, but I brought my PS5, so it worked out and I got my games. We play a lot of UFC, a lot of Madden and NBA 2K. We just relaxed there until bed check. We're just getting to know each other and just getting ready to go to war in a couple of days."

The break was much needed as a recovery day, too, as players look to recharge for the final four days of the trip, two of which — Friday and Saturday — will feature padded practice days.

I know some guys went to the movies, and I know some guys played golf," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "You also used yesterday, for some of these guys, used it to get their bodies right, so a lot of use of the training room here and some of the resources over at the hotel. It's a good spot right in the middle of our trip here to kind of refresh."