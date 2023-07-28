#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Players embracing team-bonding aspect of week at The Greenbrier

Here’s what you might’ve missed from Thursday in West Virginia

Jul 28, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The main goal for the Browns this week at West Virginia has always been about bringing the team together for activities that went beyond the football field.

Yes, the players have had practices and their normal training camp meetings just about every day since their arrival Saturday, but Wednesday provided them their first off day — and an opportunity to get away from football.

Golf, movies, video games and hiking were among the activities players used to take advantage of the time.

"I don't think I've been anywhere without another (defensive back) with me," cornerback M.J. Emerson Jr. said. "We've just been here just trying to build that chemistry with each other. I don't know why, but I brought my PS5, so it worked out and I got my games. We play a lot of UFC, a lot of Madden and NBA 2K. We just relaxed there until bed check. We're just getting to know each other and just getting ready to go to war in a couple of days."

The break was much needed as a recovery day, too, as players look to recharge for the final four days of the trip, two of which — Friday and Saturday — will feature padded practice days.

I know some guys went to the movies, and I know some guys played golf," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "You also used yesterday, for some of these guys, used it to get their bodies right, so a lot of use of the training room here and some of the resources over at the hotel. It's a good spot right in the middle of our trip here to kind of refresh."

The Browns were back at in full on Thursday, however, and here is what you might've missed from West Virginia.

Photos: Training Camp Day 3

Check out photos of the team during the third day of Training Camp

20230727-CK-08
1 / 114
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
2 / 114

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
3 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
4 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
5 / 114

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
6 / 114

The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
7 / 114

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
8 / 114

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
9 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
10 / 114

Offensive lineman Luke Wypler (56) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
11 / 114

Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
12 / 114

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
13 / 114

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
14 / 114

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
15 / 114

The defensive line huddle during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
16 / 114

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
17 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
18 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
19 / 114

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) and Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
20 / 114

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director of Administration Will Black during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
21 / 114

Director of Administration Will Black during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
22 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
23 / 114

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
24 / 114

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight End Coach T.C. McCartney during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
25 / 114

Tight End Coach T.C. McCartney during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Assistant Jonathan Decoster during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
26 / 114

Offensive Assistant Jonathan Decoster during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
27 / 114

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
28 / 114

Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
29 / 114

Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Callie Brownson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
30 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
31 / 114

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
32 / 114

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
33 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
34 / 114

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
35 / 114

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
36 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
37 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
38 / 114

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
39 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
40 / 114

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (98) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
41 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
42 / 114

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
43 / 114

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
44 / 114

Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
45 / 114

Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
46 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
47 / 114

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
48 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
49 / 114

Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
50 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
51 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
52 / 114

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
53 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
54 / 114

Tight end Thomas Greaney (81) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
55 / 114

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
56 / 114

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
57 / 114

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
58 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
59 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
60 / 114

Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
61 / 114

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
62 / 114

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
63 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
64 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
65 / 114

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
66 / 114

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
67 / 114

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
68 / 114

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A flag during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
69 / 114

A flag during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
70 / 114

Kicker Cade York (3) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
71 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
72 / 114

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
73 / 114

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58), Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99), Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
74 / 114

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58), Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99), Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93), Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) and Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
75 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
76 / 114

Defensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Anderson during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
77 / 114

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
78 / 114

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
79 / 114

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
80 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
81 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
82 / 114

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
83 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
84 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
85 / 114

The team during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
86 / 114

Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda and Safety Juan Thornhill (1) and during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
87 / 114

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
88 / 114

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
89 / 114

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
A butterfly during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
90 / 114

A butterfly during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
91 / 114

Safeties Coach Ephraim Banda during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
92 / 114

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
93 / 114

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
94 / 114

Tight end Jordan Akins (84) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
95 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) and Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
96 / 114

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
97 / 114

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
98 / 114

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
99 / 114

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
100 / 114

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
101 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
102 / 114

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
103 / 114

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
104 / 114

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
105 / 114

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (51) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
106 / 114

Defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (65) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
107 / 114

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (49) and Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
108 / 114

Cornerback Chris Westry (49) and Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
109 / 114

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
110 / 114

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) and Running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
111 / 114

Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
112 / 114

The Browns practice fields during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
113 / 114

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.
114 / 114

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during Day 3 of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 27, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
