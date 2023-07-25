#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: David Njoku 'excited' for first full year with Deshaun Watson

Here's what you might've missed from Monday in West Virginia

Jul 25, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Doc Louallen

Contributor

072423_Njoku

Tight end David Njoku doesn't know how it feels yet to enjoy a full season with Deshaun Watson as his QB, but the seventh-year tight end is eager to finally get an answer in 2023.

"I'm excited," Njoku said. "I'm so excited. I think we all have high expectations for the whole team, you know what I mean? But we just focus on one day at a time. Try to stay present, level and just take it from there."

Watson and Njoku will continue building their chemistry throughout training camp, but the duo never really took a break in that process during the offseason, either. Njoku was among the teammates Watson took to Puerto Rico in May for more bonding, which included football activities on the beach, dinners and hanging out.

Njoku can already tell that work is paying off just a few days into the start of camp at The Greenbrier.

"Us just being together is a positive," Njoku said. "We were able to build bonds and that chemistry will help us stride in the season."

Here's what else you might've missed from Monday in West Virginia.

20230724-CK-08
Director of Strength and Conditioning Larry Jackson and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (49) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ra'Shaun Henry (86) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Joseph Charlton (16) and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Hassan Hall (30) OR Cornerback Bopete Keyes (30) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Drew Forbes (70) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) OR Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (19) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod (26) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tackle Hunter Thedford (60) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director of High Performance Shaun Huls during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) speaks to News 5 Cleveland Reporter Camryn Justice during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Wide receiver Daylen Baldwin (87) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Equipment Intern Alex Kujawa during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (91) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Bubba Bolden (36) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Assistant Zach Dunn and Senior Assistant/Special Projects Coach Kevin Rogers during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wes Martin (67) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Punter Joseph Charlton (16) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
The Browns practice fields during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Day One of Training Camp at The Greenbrier on July 24, 2023.
Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
