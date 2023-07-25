BrownsCamp Daily: David Njoku 'excited' for first full year with Deshaun Watson

Tight end David Njoku doesn't know how it feels yet to enjoy a full season with Deshaun Watson as his QB, but the seventh-year tight end is eager to finally get an answer in 2023.

"I'm excited," Njoku said. "I'm so excited. I think we all have high expectations for the whole team, you know what I mean? But we just focus on one day at a time. Try to stay present, level and just take it from there."

Watson and Njoku will continue building their chemistry throughout training camp, but the duo never really took a break in that process during the offseason, either. Njoku was among the teammates Watson took to Puerto Rico in May for more bonding, which included football activities on the beach, dinners and hanging out.

Njoku can already tell that work is paying off just a few days into the start of camp at The Greenbrier.

"Us just being together is a positive," Njoku said. "We were able to build bonds and that chemistry will help us stride in the season."