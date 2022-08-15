#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Stump Mitchell believes best football is still ahead for Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

Get caught up on all you missed from Monday's practice

Aug 15, 2022 at 06:11 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

081522_#BrownsCampDaily

Stump Mitchell believes everyone in the Browns' running back room has yet to play their best season.

Perhaps that's not a surprise to hear that from a coach, particularly one like Mitchell, who's entering his fourth season as the Browns' running backs coach and has always exuded confidence in Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson and whoever else is in his room.

But Mitchell, who's coached running backs for over two decades, sees several ways each of the guys in his room can improve their game this season — and yes, that includes both Chubb and Hunt.

"We have not seen the best of Nick Chubb," Mitchell said Monday. "Nick's got to be a little more patient. He has to attack defenders. He has to make the field longer."

Any further improvements in Chubb's game would be remarkable considering he's topped 1,000 rushing yards the last three seasons and has consistently been one of the league's leading rushers since he entered league.

So what about Hunt? What can he do better?

Mitchell's answer is identical.

"I have to teach him to be a little more patient," he said. "He is, by far, better than a 4.9-yards per carry back.

"I don't think any of the running back coaches (who've coached) Kareem, including me, has gotten the most out of him. He's a physical, talented guy, but I have to get him to play within our system. You all have not seen the best of Kareem, by no stretch of the imagination."

By being "patient," Mitchell is talking about the backs holding their ground behind the line of scrimmage just a half-second or so longer before hitting the open gap. That's how the bulk of the run plays work in the Browns' wide-zone blocking system, which moves the offensive linemen horizontally to push defenders and open spaces for the runner.

Chubb and Hunt have both thrived in that system so far. Chubb ranks fourth in the NFL behind Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook with 2,326 combined rushing yards the last two seasons. Hunt, meanwhile, has averaged 4.4 yards per carry the last two years and brings additional value as a pass catcher. He has 763 receiving yards in 32 games since he joined the Browns in 2019.

Speaking of receiving, Mitchell also highlighted that as an area he expects to see more production from Chubb this year.

"He's catching the ball, starting from this spring, and running routes a heck of a lot better than he did in the past," Mitchell said. "We'll see more from him."

The Browns have boasted a top 5 run game in the league in each of the last two seasons, and with the addition of rookie fifth-rounder Jerome Ford, who had 102 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the first preseason game Friday in Jacksonville, the Browns have an even stronger argument toward possessing the best run game in the league.

Being the best, though, is still not good enough for Mitchell.

"I think Stump, as you know, challenges our guys and wants them to be their best," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Stump is going to give every player something they can work on each year and push them. It does not matter if you are a sixth-year pro or a rookie, Stump is going to push you."

He certainly is right now with all of the Browns running backs.

Here's what else you might've missed from Day 13 in Berea:

Photos: Training Camp Day 13

Check out photos of players and coaches working throughout camp

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
1 / 26

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
2 / 26

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) with guests during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
3 / 26

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) with guests during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The running backs during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
4 / 26

The running backs during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) with a fan during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
5 / 26

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) with a fan during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
6 / 26

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
7 / 26

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
8 / 26

Center Ethan Pocic (55) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
9 / 26

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A youth football guest during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
10 / 26

A youth football guest during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
11 / 26

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
12 / 26

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
13 / 26

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
14 / 26

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
15 / 26

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Joseph Charlton (8) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
16 / 26

Punter Joseph Charlton (8) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
17 / 26

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
18 / 26

Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
19 / 26

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
20 / 26

Wide Receivers Coach Chad O'Shea during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
21 / 26

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
22 / 26

Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin (17) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
23 / 26

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
24 / 26

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
25 / 26

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.
26 / 26

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the thirteenth day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 15, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Headlines

Denzel Ward, Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio land on NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022

CB Denzel Ward activated from active/PUP list

Training Camp Observations: Day 13

Social Watch

Watch This

Press Conferences

Related Content

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Ethan Pocic steps into first-team center role

Get caught up on all you missed from Sunday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Jedrick Wills Jr. believes 'turnaround' season is ahead

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Mike Priefer believes Jakeem Grant will 'transform our return game'

Get caught up on all you missed from Sunday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Joe Thomas delivering 'incredibly helpful' instructions to O-Line

Get caught up on all you missed from Saturday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: M.J. Emerson Jr. 'very excited' to face high volume of targets as rookie CB

Get caught up on all you missed from Friday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Jacob Phillips eager to 'show everybody in Cleveland the player I am'

Get caught up on all you missed from Wednesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Nick Harris feels extensive offseason work to gain weight has 'paid off'

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Jack Conklin returns to practice

Get caught up on all you missed from Monday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: David Njoku 'wants to be a great player' and will have big chance to be one in 2022

Get caught up on all you missed from Saturday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Defense using 'Alpha Dog' game to keep training camp competitive

Get caught up on all you missed from Friday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Amari Cooper believes Browns playbook fits his strengths

Get caught up on all you missed from Thursday's practice
Advertising