Training Camp Observations: Day 13

– Jadeveon Clowney was the obvious star of Monday's practice — the three-time Pro Bowler was constantly reaching the backfield and made plays from both ends of the line of scrimmage. For defensive ends in training camp, that typically means finishing the play awkwardly standing next to the quarterback as they complete the throw. Clowney did quite a bit of standing Monday, and he also batted down a pass to finish one of his best days of camp.

– Clowney's work came in 11-on-11 team drills, which the Browns deployed for a most of the second half of practice. Jacoby Brissett worked with the first-team offense and hit WR Amari Cooper to move the chains on third down, but the group couldn't advance the ball further. Deshaun Watson worked with the second team, and he rolled to his right on the first play and hit RB D'Ernest Johnson down the sideline for what would've been a huge gain, if not a long touchdown.

– CB Denzel Ward was activated from the active/PUP list Monday and practiced for the first time in training camp. His work was mainly limited to individual drills, and he'll continue to be slowly worked back after his return from a foot injury.

"He has been working very hard inside and out here," Stefanski said. "Ready to get back on the field. Obviously, we are excited to get him back out there."

– During a seven-on-seven period, WR David Bell caught a 9-yard touchdown from Brissett, while TEs Zaire Mitchell-Paden and Nakia Griffin-Stewart all caught touchdowns from Watson. The best catch of the day came from Marcus Santos-Silva, the former Texas Tech basketball player who switched to football and signed with the Browns in the spring. The 6-foot-6, 261-pound TE jumped and snagged a good throw from QB Josh Rosen with several defenders around him, and he held onto the ball as he fell down.

– The Browns suffered multiple injuries Monday as C Dawson Deaton (knee), DE Isaiah Thomas (hand) — both rookies the Browns picked in the seventh-round — and WR Mike Harley Jr. (ankle) all left practice early with injuries. Deaton was carted off, while Thomas and Harley each walked off.

– With Deaton out for the remainder of practice and the Browns still awaiting news of a possible season-ending surgery for Nick Harris, the offense rotated two guards, Hjalte Froholdt and Michael Dunn, in at center for third-team reps. Ethan Pocic and Brock Hoffman are the two other centers on the roster, with Pocic taking first-team snaps.

– The Browns used several players during punt return drills as they look for their next returner following the season-ending Achilles injury to Jakeem Grant. Ronnie Harrison Jr., Demetric Felton Jr. and Donovan Peoples-Jones took turns Monday returning punts.

– We received our first update of camp about the defense's "Alpha Dogs" competition courtesy of S John Johnson III. The game was designed to increase competitiveness between defenders during camp and involves the coaches tracking stats in practices and games. The winning team is set to receive an unannounced prize.

"We're in first place right now," Johnson said. "By a lot."

Johnson said there were three other teams in the competition. His team includes Thomas, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, CB Parnell Motley and S D'Anthony Bell, among others. CB A.J. Green, who yelled "Team JJ" as he walked behind Johnson during the interview, is probably on it, too.