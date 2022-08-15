Transactions

CB Denzel Ward activated from active/PUP list

The Browns also waived WR Derrick Dillon

Aug 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM
The Browns on Monday activated CB Denzel Ward from the active/physically unable to perform list and waived WR Derrick Dillon.

Ward, who was voted to his second career Pro Bowl in 2021, is set to practice for the first time in training camp. He had missed the first 12 days due to a foot injury, and the Browns have been eager to have him back and lead a secondary that retained nearly all of its top players from a season ago. Ward totaled three interceptions and 10 pass breakups as well as a pick-six last season.

Despite being sidelined, Ward was still helping the group of CBs as much as he could.

"All I know is he comes to meeting rooms with a smile on his face every day, still out there coaching, leading the group as much as he can," Greg Newsome II said at the beginning of training camp."

Ward, a fifth-year veteran, will lead a deep cornerback room that will also feature Greedy Williams and Newsome, who together combined for 19 total pass breakups last season. Rookie third-rounder Martin Emerson Jr. and third-year veteran A.J. Green are behind them and have both been off to good starts in training camp.

