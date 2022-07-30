#BrownsCamp Daily

#BrownsCamp Daily: Defense using 'Alpha Dog' game to keep training camp competitive

Get caught up on all you missed from Friday's practice

Jul 30, 2022
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns defense has implemented a game to keep training camp competitive for all position groups.

It's called "Alpha Dog," and defensive coordinator Joe Woods shared a little info about it Friday — the defense has been split into four teams that will have stats tracked throughout training camp. Woods couldn't reveal the teams or stats being tracked, but he did say that a prize will be awarded for the winning team at the end of camp.

"We try to make our practices like games," Woods said. "We try to churn all of the information, and then we keep track of the guys leading each category and teams leading each category, and then there may be a reward at the end.

"We are definitely going to get into Alpha Dog mode here in a couple days."

Takeaways is one stat that is undoubtedly being tracked. CB A.J. Green recorded the first one of training camp Friday during 7-on-7 drills when he leaped to intercept a pass from Jacoby Brissett, and the pick led to some loud roars from the defensive part of the sideline.

Woods highlighted takeaways as one of the biggest focuses for his group during training camp after the Browns ranked tied for 18th in the league with 40 takeaways forced the last two years.

"We have not done as good of a job the previous two years," Woods said. "We greatly have to improve that because that is one of the major categories that you have to note, if not the most important category, when it comes to winning games."

Perhaps we'll learn a few more details about the game as training camp progresses. It's clearly led to some added excitement among the defense as the intensity begins to pick up in camp.

Here's what else you might've missed from Day 3 in Berea.

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Bill Willis Diversity Fellow Israel Woolfork during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Bravo-Brown during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. (82) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Defensive end Stephen Weatherly (91) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Zach Ayers and Sam Deluca during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Zach Ayers and Sam Deluca during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Tight end Marcus Santos-Silva (87) and Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Tight end Marcus Santos-Silva (87) and Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) and Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) and Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Quarterback Josh Rosen (19) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Safety Nate Meadors (35) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Safety Nate Meadors (35) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Defensive back Herb Miller (29) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Tight end Miller Forristall (86) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Nathan Zegura and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on the Browns Live set during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Nathan Zegura and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on the Browns Live set during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Cornerback Reggie Robinson II (31) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Cornerback Reggie Robinson II (31) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during the third day of training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 29, 2022.

