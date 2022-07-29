Anthony Schwartz 'day-to-day' with left knee strain

Jul 29, 2022 at 02:07 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that WR Anthony Schwartz, who left practice early Thursday with a knee strain, will be day-to-day.

"We'll see how that goes over the next couple days," Stefanski said. "Think he'll be OK, certainly, long-term … he'll be ready for the season — day-to-day."

Schwartz walked off the field early on Day 2 of training camp under his own power with a trainer.

He joins David Bell and Javon Wims as receivers unavailable to the Browns on Day 3 of training camp. Before camp, Bell was placed on the active/physically-unable-to-perform list and Wims was added to the active/non-football illness list.

